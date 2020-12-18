49ers coach out for contract tracing

Men's basketball coach Ron Sanchez of the Charlotte 49ers will miss the 49ers’ next two games as a result of contact tracing related to the COVID-19 virus. Sanchez will not be available for Saturday’s home game against N.C. A&T and the road game at George Washington on Dec. 22.

Assistant coach Aaron Fearne will assume on-floor head coaching responsibilities while Sanchez is absent.

Cardinals sign Wacha

The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract on Friday to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton.

Wacha, 29, has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.

Wacha is 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six career postseason starts. He was a National League All-Star in 2015.

McKennie is male soccer player of year

Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule.