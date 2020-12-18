49ers coach out for contract tracing
Men's basketball coach Ron Sanchez of the Charlotte 49ers will miss the 49ers’ next two games as a result of contact tracing related to the COVID-19 virus. Sanchez will not be available for Saturday’s home game against N.C. A&T and the road game at George Washington on Dec. 22.
Assistant coach Aaron Fearne will assume on-floor head coaching responsibilities while Sanchez is absent.
Cardinals sign Wacha
The American League champion Tampa Bay Rays signed right-hander Michael Wacha to a $3 million, one-year contract on Friday to fill a void in the rotation with the departure of Charlie Morton.
Wacha, 29, has a 60-43 record with a 4.01 ERA over eight seasons. After seven years with the St. Louis Cardinals, he went went 1-4 with a 6.62 ERA with the New York Mets in 2020.
Wacha is 4-2 with a 3.34 ERA in six career postseason starts. He was a National League All-Star in 2015.
McKennie is male soccer player of year
Midfielder Weston McKennie has won the U.S. Soccer Male Player of the Year award for the pandemic-abbreviated schedule.
McKennie, of Little Elm, Texas, appeared in two of three U.S. games in 2020.
At 22, he is the fourth youngest to win the award behind Christian Pulisic, Landon Donovan and Peter Vermes.
