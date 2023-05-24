Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

COLLEGES

■The Wake Forest men's and women's track and field teams will return to action on Wednesday, competing in the NCAA East Preliminary Outdoor Track & Field Championships at the Visit Jax Track at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Competition is set to begin at 10 a.m. with the men's hammer.

■ After a weather delay that lasted over six hours, pushing play into early Tuesday morning, senior Melios Efstathiou of Wake Forest fell to No. 56 Samir Banerjee of Stanford (5-7, 4-6) in the opening round of the NCAA singles championships at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla.

NFL 

■A majority of owners ignored the opposition of the league's coaches and players on Tuesday and passed a measure to limit kick returns. The new rule will allow teams to automatically receive a first down at their own 25-line if they fair-catch a kickoff or free kick behind their 25.

■ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers never made it past warmups in his first New York Jets practice in front of the media. Rodgers, 39, acquired last month from Green Bay, strained a calf while participating in conditioning drills Tuesday in Florham Park, N.J. Rodgers watched quarterback drills and remained on the field during practice, but was without his helmet and threw no passes.

SOCCER

■ The United States moved closer to a playoff spot at the Under-20 World Cup on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over Fiji, its weakest rival in Group B. With Fiji sitting back in defense in San Juan, the Americans didn't score until the 66th minute when Diego Luna curled in a shot from the edge of the box. Cade Cowell doubled the lead with a similar strike in the 88th before Caleb Wiley sealed it with a stoppage-time tap-in.

HOCKEY 

■ Dylan Samberg scored in overtime and the United States beat Sweden 4-3 on Tuesday to finish the group stage with a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship in Tampere, Finland. Samberg's winner from the slot 1:37 into overtime clinched first place for the United States in Group A, two points in front of Sweden, ahead of Thursday's quarterfinal games.