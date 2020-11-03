Cowboys' Dalton to go on COVID list
Quarterback Andy Dalton of the Dallas Cowboys will miss a second straight game, but it won't be because he isn't cleared from the concussion he suffered Oct. 25.
Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. Ben DiNucci is not necessarily in line to make his second career NFL start, however, as a Sunday matchup with the undefeated Steelers (7-0) looms in Arlington.
It's possible, if not likely, the Cowboys will start Cooper Rush this weekend. He served as Dak Prescott's backup from 2017 to 2019.
Broncos GM Elway tests positive
The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with General Manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are "doing well' and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.
Wisconsin-Purdue football game canceled
Wisconsin has canceled Saturday's home game against Purdue, the second straight game the 10th-ranked Badgers have called off as COVID-19 cases within their team continue to rise.
School officials announced Tuesday that three more players and two additional staffers have tested positive since Saturday, bringing the program’s total number of active cases to 27. That includes 15 players and 12 staffers.
Wawrinka, Gasquet advance in Paris
Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters by defeating Daniel Evans 6-3, 7-6 (3) on Tuesday.
The 12th-seeded Wawrinka, a former No. 3, hit 35 winners to extend his record to 5-0 against his British rival.
He will next face either Gilles Simon or Tommy Paul.
Also, Richard Gasquet defeated Taylor Fritz 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 to progress to the second round, and big-serving Canadian Milos Raonic beat Aljaz Bedene 6-3, 6-2.
Longtime basketball coach Darsch dies at 68
Nancy Darsch, who guided the Ohio State women's basketball team to the 1993 title game and went on to coach in the WNBA, has died. She was 68.
She had Parkinson's disease and died Monday in her hometown of Plymouth, Mass.
Darsch started her college coaching career as an assistant at Tennessee under the Pat Summitt. Darsch led the Buckeyes for 12 years, from 1985 to 1997, compiling a 234-125 record and making seven appearances in the NCAA Tournament.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!