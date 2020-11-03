Cowboys' Dalton to go on COVID list

Quarterback Andy Dalton of the Dallas Cowboys will miss a second straight game, but it won't be because he isn't cleared from the concussion he suffered Oct. 25.

Dalton will be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, sources told The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday. Ben DiNucci is not necessarily in line to make his second career NFL start, however, as a Sunday matchup with the undefeated Steelers (7-0) looms in Arlington.

It's possible, if not likely, the Cowboys will start Cooper Rush this weekend. He served as Dak Prescott's backup from 2017 to 2019.

Broncos GM Elway tests positive

The novel coronavirus has reached the highest levels of the Denver Broncos organization with General Manager John Elway and team president Joe Ellis testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Broncos said in a statement that both Elway and Ellis have minor symptoms but are "doing well' and will continue to work from home and in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored.

Wisconsin-Purdue football game canceled