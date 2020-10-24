Carvana to be Johnson's IndyCar sponsor

Jimmie Johnson needed funding for his move to IndyCar so the seven-time NASCAR champion transitioned into a salesman for the first time.

He'll continue selling all next year as representative for the online auto retailer Carvana.

Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing on Saturday announced Carvana — the company known for multistory car vending machines — as the sponsor for the No. 48 Honda that Johnson will drive in road and street course IndyCar races.

It's a striking partnership in that Johnson has spent the last 19 seasons driving for Rick Hendrick, one of the largest car dealers in the country. Johnson sought Hendrick's blessing before signing the deal.

Hurricanes sign defenseman Forsling

The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a scheduled salary arbitration hearing with Gustav Forsling, signing the defenseman to a one-year, two-way contract.

Forsling, 24, had eight goals and 18 assists in 57 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers last season.

