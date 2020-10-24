Carvana to be Johnson's IndyCar sponsor
Jimmie Johnson needed funding for his move to IndyCar so the seven-time NASCAR champion transitioned into a salesman for the first time.
He'll continue selling all next year as representative for the online auto retailer Carvana.
Johnson and Chip Ganassi Racing on Saturday announced Carvana — the company known for multistory car vending machines — as the sponsor for the No. 48 Honda that Johnson will drive in road and street course IndyCar races.
It's a striking partnership in that Johnson has spent the last 19 seasons driving for Rick Hendrick, one of the largest car dealers in the country. Johnson sought Hendrick's blessing before signing the deal.
Hurricanes sign defenseman Forsling
The Carolina Hurricanes avoided a scheduled salary arbitration hearing with Gustav Forsling, signing the defenseman to a one-year, two-way contract.
Forsling, 24, had eight goals and 18 assists in 57 games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers last season.
Hamilton takes pole in Portugal
Lewis Hamilton edged Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to take pole position for the Portuguese Grand Prix on Saturday in Portimao.
Having secured a record-extending 97th career pole, Hamilton can make Formula One history if he wins Sunday’s race with a 92nd win to move one clear of Michael Schumacher.
Raiders-Buccaneers game is on
The Las Vegas Raiders latest batch of COVID-19 tests all came back negative and their game against Tampa Bay is set to to be played Sunday, a person familiar with the results told The Associated Press.
Packers' Bakhtiari out with injury
Offensive tackle David Bakhtiari of the Green Bay Packers won’t play Sunday against the Houston Texans due to a chest injury.
Bakhtiari, a Pro Bowl left tackle, hadn’t practiced all week and was listed as doubtful in the team’s Friday injury report. The Packers announced Saturday that Bakhtiari had been ruled out for the game and didn’t make the trip to Houston.
Bakhtiari was injured in the third quarter of a 38-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Wire reports
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!