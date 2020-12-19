High Point women fall to UNC Asheville

The High Point women's basketball team opened the conference portion of its schedule with a 63-54 loss to visiting UNC Asheville on Saturday.

Junior Skyler Curran led the way in scoring and on the glass, dropping in 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.

The teams will meet again on Sunday to finish the series, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.

NFL fines Peters for spitting

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters can deny it all he wants, but the NFL thought he spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The league fined Peters $12, 500 on Saturday for his actions, which were followed by a back-and-forth verbal battle between the players this week.

Peters was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct despite not being penalized during Baltimore's 47-42 win over Cleveland.

TV footage caught Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry had his back turned and didn't know what Peters had done until after the game.

NHL working out next season details