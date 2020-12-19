High Point women fall to UNC Asheville
The High Point women's basketball team opened the conference portion of its schedule with a 63-54 loss to visiting UNC Asheville on Saturday.
Junior Skyler Curran led the way in scoring and on the glass, dropping in 11 points and grabbing 13 rebounds for her second double-double of the season.
The teams will meet again on Sunday to finish the series, with tipoff set for 2 p.m.
NFL fines Peters for spitting
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters can deny it all he wants, but the NFL thought he spit at Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry.
The league fined Peters $12, 500 on Saturday for his actions, which were followed by a back-and-forth verbal battle between the players this week.
Peters was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct despite not being penalized during Baltimore's 47-42 win over Cleveland.
TV footage caught Peters spitting in Landry's direction at the end of the first quarter. Landry had his back turned and didn't know what Peters had done until after the game.
NHL working out next season details
The NHL is preparing for a pandemic-altered regular season limited to divisional play while trying to determine if the league’s seven Canadian teams will be allowed to play in their country.
Taxi squads also are coming back as part of a tentative return-to-play plan reached Friday, and at least one team won’t be opening its season at home.
The San Jose Sharks will open training camp and start the regular season in Arizona, a person with knowledge of discussions told The Associated Press.
The deal has already received support from the NHL Players’ Association, and features a 56-game regular season beginning Jan. 13. Training camps for the seven teams that didn’t qualify for the playoffs last season would open Dec. 31, with the remaining 24 teams opening camps Jan. 3.
NBA fines Bryant $45,000
The NBA fined Washington Wizards center Thomas Bryant $45,000 for repeatedly making inappropriate contact with an official the league announced Saturday.
Bryant, who received a technical foul as part of the incident, was aggressively attempting to confront Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, who had committed a Flagrant Foul 1 against Bryant on the play.
The incident occurred with 8:42 remaining in the third quarter of Washington’s 97-86 preseason loss to Detroit on Thursday night.
Illinois hire Bielema
Bret Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is returning to the Big Ten and his home state to coach Illinois.
The Illini hired Bielema to replace the fired Lovie Smith on Saturday, hoping he can turn around a program with nine consecutive losing seasons.
Illinois said Bielema will receive a six-year contract with an annual salary starting at $4.2 million, and begin work immediately.
A native of western Illinois, Bielema, 50, is 97-58 in 12 years at Wisconsin and Arkansas.
Mewis is female soccer player of year
Samantha Mewis is the 2020 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year.
U.S. Soccer made the announcement Saturday.
Mewis, a 6-foot midfielder, got 45% of the vote. Crystal Dunn finished second and Lindsey Horan third.
Mewis, 28, played in eight of the nine Team USA games this year, with six starts. She scored four goals at the 2020 CONCACAF Women’s Olympic Qualifying tournament.
