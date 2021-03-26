49ers jump up to No. 3 in NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami to acquire the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.

The Niners announced Friday they are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick.

The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and their own 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in the draft, the Eagles announced.

The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities.

Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2.

Hornets say Ball could be back sooner

General manager Mitch Kupchak of the Charlotte Hornets said he’s not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season.