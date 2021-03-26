49ers jump up to No. 3 in NFL Draft
The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami to acquire the No. 3 pick in next month's draft.
The Niners announced Friday they are trading their No. 12 pick along with first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and their compensatory third-rounder in 2022 to get the third overall pick.
The Dolphins then immediately traded the 12th pick, the 123rd pick and their own 2022 first-rounder to Philadelphia for the No. 6 and No. 156 picks in the draft, the Eagles announced.
The trade by the Niners puts them in position to draft a quarterback with Zach Wilson, Justin Fields and Trey Lance all possibilities.
Jacksonville is expected to take Trevor Lawrence first and the New York Jets also could take a quarterback at No. 2.
Hornets say Ball could be back sooner
General manager Mitch Kupchak of the Charlotte Hornets said he’s not ruling out LaMelo Ball returning this season.
Kupchak said that Ball, a rookie point guard, will be reevaluated in “four or five weeks” after breaking his right wrist on March 20.
If Ball is revaluated in five weeks — on April 27 — the Hornets would have about three weeks remaining before the end of the regular season on May 16.
Before the injury, Ball was considered a front-runner to win NBA rookie of the year honors. He is averaging 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.59 steals.
Smart leaving Texas for Marquette
Basketball coach Shaka Smart is leaving Texas to return to his home state to coach Marquette.
Marquette announced the hiring on Friday. It comes a week after Marquette fired Steve Wojciechowski and Smart’s Texas team was upset 53-52 by Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
Smart went 109-86 with no NCAA Tournament victories in six seasons at Texas after a remarkably successful six-year run at VCU, where he went 163-56 and led the Rams to a Final Four appearance in 2011. Texas went 19-8 this season and won the Big 12 Tournament before its early NCAA exit.
Osaka advances in Miami
No. 2-ranked Naomi Osaka won her 22nd match in a row on Friday, beating Ajla Tomljanović 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the second round at the Miami Open.
Osaka hasn't lost in more than a year, and her winning streak includes her fourth Grand Slam title at the Australian Open last month.
Daniil Medvedev, seeded No. 1 on the men's side, needed less than an hour to beat 37-year-old Yen-hsun Lu 6-2, 6-2.
Three seeded men lost — No. 8 David Goffin, No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov and No. 30 Reilly Opelka.
Garcia comes up aces in match play
Needing to win the final hole to advance, Bob MacIntrye drilled a driver to 3 feet of the cup on he 371-yard 18th hole. Moments later, Sergio Garcia ended one of the record eight sudden-death playoffs with a hole-in-one.
Already the most fickle event in golf, the Dell Technologies Match Play on Friday in Austin, Texas, was an endless frenzy.
Kevin Na lectured Dustin Johnson about not waiting for a putt to be conceded — 6 inches — and then birdied the last two holes to oust the No. 1 player in the world. Patrick Cantlay, practically flawless with 14 birdies and an eagle over two days, managed only two birdies and lost a playoff with a three-putt.
When it finally ended, Jon Rahm at No. 3 was the only player from the top 20 seeds who made it to the knockout stage of the weekend at Austin Country Club.
Slumping Sabres trade Staal
The Buffalo Sabres’ overhaul has begun, with the spiraling team trading veteran center Eric Staal to the Montreal Canadiens on Friday.
Buffalo acquired the Canadiens’ third and fifth-round selections in the 2021 draft. The Sabres also agreed to retain $1.625 million, which represents half of the final year of Staal’s salary.
Staal is a 17-year veteran, who can provide the Canadiens a late-season boost to their playoff hopes. Staal won’t be able to join the team immediately because he will have to first go into a minimum seven-day self-quarantine under Canadian health regulations for those traveling from outside the country.
Staal, 36, was on the Carolina Hurricanes’ 2006 Stanley Cup championship team.
Stockton ends distinguished TV career
Dick Stockton is stepping away after a 55-year career that included stints with Fox, CBS and NBC. He had cut back on work in recent years — doing only NFL games for Fox.
Stockton, 78, called at least 1,545 games on network TV, but the moment that stands out is Carlton Fisk's dramatic game-winning home run in the 12th inning of Game 6 of the 1975 World Series that gave the Boston Red Sox a 7-6 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.