Itoro Coleman will join the UNC women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Courtney Banghart announced on Wednesday.

Coleman, a former WNBA player and ACC Tournament MVP, brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to Chapel Hill.

Coleman comes to UNC after a season at Marquette. She also has served as an assistant coach at Penn State, Butler and Liberty, and both head coach and assistant at Clemson, her alma mater.

Quinn out as Rangers' coach

David Quinn didn't survive the organizational changes made by the New York Rangers at the end of a fourth straight playoff-less season.

Less than a week after team president John Davidson and General Manager Jeff Gorton were fired, Quinn, the coach since 2018, was let go on Wednesday morning.

Serena Williams falls in Rome

Serena Williams' 1,000th tour-level singles match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.