HiToms add Davis, Wilkerson
The High Point-Thomasville HiToms on Wednesday announced the addition of third-year HiTom pitcher and Kernersville native Luke Davis, as well as highly-touted shortstop Colby Wilkerson to the roster.
Davis transferred from Louisburg College to Appalachian State after the 2019 season. The right-hander made five appearances for the HiToms in 2020, racking up 20 strikeouts in 13.2 innings pitched.
Wilkerson was ranked as the eighth-best shortstop in North Carolina coming out of Kerr Vance Academy. This season for the University of North Carolina, Wilkerson has batted .276, with 16 hits five RBIs.
Braves' Soroka has setback
Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka has experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon and will have a follow-up procedure next week.
Soroka was the Braves' opening day starter in 2020. He suffered the season-ending injury against the New York Mets on Aug. 3.
Soroka, 23, had not begun throwing but was expected to return to the rotation this season. Now those plans are in doubt.
Coleman joins UNC women's hoops staff
Itoro Coleman will join the UNC women’s basketball staff as an assistant coach, head coach Courtney Banghart announced on Wednesday.
Coleman, a former WNBA player and ACC Tournament MVP, brings more than 20 years of coaching experience to Chapel Hill.
Coleman comes to UNC after a season at Marquette. She also has served as an assistant coach at Penn State, Butler and Liberty, and both head coach and assistant at Clemson, her alma mater.
Quinn out as Rangers' coach
David Quinn didn't survive the organizational changes made by the New York Rangers at the end of a fourth straight playoff-less season.
Less than a week after team president John Davidson and General Manager Jeff Gorton were fired, Quinn, the coach since 2018, was let go on Wednesday morning.
Serena Williams falls in Rome
Serena Williams' 1,000th tour-level singles match ended in defeat as she marked her return to action with a 7-6 (6), 7-5 loss to Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday in the second round of the Italian Open in Rome.
The eighth-seeded Williams, who hadn't played since the Australian Open, rallied from a break down twice in the opening set and saved the first three set points she faced in the tiebreaker before Podoroska converted her fourth. The Argentine went on to win in 1 hour, 58 minutes.
French Open players to get one-hour window
Players at the French Open will be allowed a daily one-hour window outside their social-distancing bubble, tournament organizers said Wednesday.
Guy Forget, the director of the clay-court Grand Slam, said players will have the chance to get out for a jog or enjoy some fresh air during their stay in the French capital despite coronavirus restrictions. Insisting players are “extremely aware of the danger" caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Forget said they won’t be put under surveillance.