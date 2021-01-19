Chol is the second Deacon to sign a homegrown contract this month, joining Isaiah Parente who became a member of the Columbus Crew on Jan. 11. Choi is the 11th member of Wake Forest men’s soccer to sign a homegrown contract dating to 2013.

During his four years at Wake Forest, Choi played in 65 matches with 42 starts, chalking up 13 goals with 17 assists for 43 points.

App State is Brice's latest stop

Appalachian State has added graduate transfer and former ACC quarterback Chase Brice, who is enrolled in classes with Tuesday's start to the spring semester.

Brice, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, has played in 36 FBS games, taken more than 1,100 snaps, passed for nearly 3,200 yards and thrown 19 touchdown passes. He led a fourth-quarter comeback during Clemson’s national championship season in 2018 and started every game for fellow ACC program Duke in 2020.

Brice, a native of Grayson, Ga., spent three seasons as a member of Clemson’s football program, graduated from Clemson in May 2020 and threw for 2,170 yards while passing for 10 touchdowns in 11 starts at Duke as a master’s student during the 2020 season.

Woods has fifth surgery on back