Wake Forest men's golf team loses in playoff
Florida State defeated the Wake Forest men’s golf team on the second playoff hole on Tuesday in the Camp Creek Seminole Invitational held in Watersound, Fla.
The Deacons and the Seminoles were tied at 22 under after three rounds. But on the second playoff hole, the Seminoles won to take the championship.
Finishing third was Clemson at 19 under with Duke fourth and North Carolina fifth.
Jacob Bridgeman of Clemson shot 71 on Tuesday to win the individual title by five shots over Peter Fountain of North Carolina. Bridgeman opened a big lead after two rounds after shooting 64-66. He finished at 15 under par.
The Deacons did a nice job of bunching their scores, as Mark Power tied for third at 7 under with Michael Brennan and Parker Gillam tying for fifth place at 6 under.
— John Dell
Wake's Choi signs with MLS team
Atlanta United of Major League Soccer announced on Tuesday the signing of Wake Forest men’s soccer player Machop Chol to a homegrown contract. He was an original member of Atlanta United’s U-18s during the Academy’s inaugural 2016-17 season.
Chol is the second Deacon to sign a homegrown contract this month, joining Isaiah Parente who became a member of the Columbus Crew on Jan. 11. Choi is the 11th member of Wake Forest men’s soccer to sign a homegrown contract dating to 2013.
During his four years at Wake Forest, Choi played in 65 matches with 42 starts, chalking up 13 goals with 17 assists for 43 points.
App State is Brice's latest stop
Appalachian State has added graduate transfer and former ACC quarterback Chase Brice, who is enrolled in classes with Tuesday's start to the spring semester.
Brice, 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, has played in 36 FBS games, taken more than 1,100 snaps, passed for nearly 3,200 yards and thrown 19 touchdown passes. He led a fourth-quarter comeback during Clemson’s national championship season in 2018 and started every game for fellow ACC program Duke in 2020.
Brice, a native of Grayson, Ga., spent three seasons as a member of Clemson’s football program, graduated from Clemson in May 2020 and threw for 2,170 yards while passing for 10 touchdowns in 11 starts at Duke as a master’s student during the 2020 season.
Woods has fifth surgery on back
Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour.
Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the U.S. Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the U.S. Open again in June.
He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host.
Padres get Musgrove in seven-player deal
The San Diego Padres acquired right-hander Joe Musgrove on Tuesday, adding yet another starting pitcher via a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets.
The Padres, who believe they can contend for the World Series title, sent major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects — outfielder Hudson Head, left-hander Omar Cruz and right-hander Drake Fellows — to the rebuilding Pirates.
The Padres sent left-hander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates got catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets.
Thomas to be first female Super Bowl official
Sarah Thomas will cap her sixth NFL season by becoming the first female to officiate the Super Bowl in NFL history.
Thomas is part of the officiating crew announced Tuesday by the NFL.