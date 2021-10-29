'Bringing nature in': Japanese gardens speak to the moment

There are over 200 Japanese-style public gardens in the U.S., according to the North American Japanese Garden Association, which features a North American Japanese Garden Finder on its website. Leading ones include the Portland Japanese Garden; the Shofuso Japanese House and Garden in Philadelphia; the Anderson Japanese Gardens in Rockford, Ill.; and the Japanese Friendship Garden in San Diego.

Browne says that in the Japanese aesthetic, garden spaces are linked with interior spaces so that each view from a home is a perfectly composed, almost painterly, view of the garden around it.

"In Japan at least, it seems that there is one core idea that has come down over centuries, and that is the idea of bringing the beauty of nature into daily lives," he says.

Other aesthetic concepts he says are widely appreciated now are asymmetrical balance, and the beauty and importance of rocks, stones and boulders as the "bones" of a composition, which can then be filled in in a supportive way with plantings.

John Powell, a garden builder and pruning specialist from Weatherford, Texas, who trained in Japan, says he was attracted to Japanese gardens by "the seamless connection between interior and exterior space, which is evocative of the larger natural world, sometimes in a very compressed space."