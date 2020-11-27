Brooklyn bishop hails ruling, says diocese in line with pope

"So, I think that it's a big difference. I don't think those words of the pope really apply to us - this is not an ideological issue. It's not anti-government, but it is looking at the First Amendment that people have a right to worship when it's possible."

New York City became an early U.S. hot spot of the pandemic and the deadliest with some of the city's worst-hit areas concentrated in Brooklyn and Queens.

The Diocese of Brooklyn and Agudath Israel of America have churches and synagogues in areas of the two boroughs previously designated red and orange zones. The state had capped attendance at houses of worship at 10 people in red zones and 25 people for orange zones. But those areas are now designated as yellow zones with less restrictive rules neither group challenged.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said that the court's decision is "irrelevant from any practical impact" given that the restrictions have already been removed. Cuomo also said that the 5-4 ruling, with new Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority, is more about demonstrating that the high court has changed its stripes. But DiMarzio disagreed.

"(Cuomo) said the court changed its decision because it's politically convenient, it has nothing to do with that" DiMarzio said. "The Supreme Court many times changes its position."