John Augustine, a longtime science teacher at Jefferson Middle School, died on Monday night, hours after teachers paraded in front of his house. "I love you," he told them.
- Updated
Winston-Salem native $hyfromdatre said she never set out to be a rapper, but two of her rap songs now have more than 8 million views combined …
A Winston-Salem woman is arrested in Durham after investigators find fentanyl in her car with her child
A Winston-Salem woman was arrested Tuesday in Durham after investigators found a large quantity of fentanyl in her car with her child, authori…
Gashopper gas station sits at the intersection of change and hope on Northwest Boulevard. Neighbors have taken notice.
Stone Mountain State Park is filled with old moonshine stills that are off the marked trails at the park. There will be four guided hikes next week during N.C. Trail Days in Elkin that will take hikers past about 10 of them.
A mother took part in group attack on 14-year-old in class at Southern Guilford High School, sheriff's office says
The student received minor injuries, including bruises and cuts on her face, according to Capt. Brian Hall, who supervises the county's school resource officers. Charges were still pending on Friday. Investigators are using surveillance video, cellphone video and witness testimony to determine exactly what happened, Associated Press reported.
A Surry County grand jury has indicted three teenagers on murder charges and other offenses in the death of another teenager earlier this month.
$450,000 settlement reached in suit against teacher assistant accused of sexually, physically assaulting disabled student in Winston-Salem
In 2016, Patrick Nolan, a former teacher assistant at Lowrance Middle School, was convicted of sexually assaulting a student with Down's Syndrome. The student and his parents sued Nolan and the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board. Now, a $450,000 settlement has been reached, and a Forsyth County judge will consider approving it next week.
Former Winston-Salem police officer is among three Tacoma officers who face charges in a Black man's death in March 2020
Christopher Burbank, 35, was employed by the Winston-Salem Police Department from Jan. 23, 2011 until his resignation in Nov. 30, 2015, Kira Boyd, a WSPD spokeswoman said Friday.