Burr to be absent from Senate briefly following high replacement surgery

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr announced Monday that he will miss this week of votes as the Senate returns to Washington because he is at home in North Carolina recovering from hip replacement surgery.

“The procedure was successful and I’m doing well,” Burr, R-N.C., said in a news release. “I’ll be closely monitoring votes during my absence and look forward to rejoining my colleagues in Congress next week.”

U.S. Sen. Richard Burr

