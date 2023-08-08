Mickie was preceded in death by her loving parents; husband, Kenneth G Speas; sister, Barbara Gordon; and brother, Jesse Gray Ashburn. She is survived by her adoring twin daughters, Melissa Kiger and Teresa Everhart (Terry); her grandsons, Spencer Everhart and Christopher Kiger (Tessa); five great grandchildren, Andrew Kiger, Isabella Kiger, Christopher Levi Kiger, Novella Kiger, and Chevella Kiger; brother-in-law, Buster Gordon; sister-in-law, Ima Jean Ashburn; and nephews, Stephen Ashburn (Robin), Stanley Gordon (Kathy), and Mart Gordon (Kim). Mickie was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She had a smile for everyone she met, a generous and giving heart, and valued each moment she spent with her family and friends. The family will receive friends and family at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes in Rural Hall, NC on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m.. A graveside service will be held at Jefferson Christian Church, Rural Hall, NC, Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. with Deacon Frances Skinner officiating and special music by Barry Brown. The family would like to give special thanks to the Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson and Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care of Mount Airy for their outstanding and compassionate support and care. We love you and will miss you tremendously, mom. We know you are now in Heaven rejoicing with family and dancing with Ken. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.