Amazon said Tuesday that it has begun accepting goods into its 1-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kernersville.
The internet retail giant said hundreds of employees began their first work day Sunday.
Amazon has pledged to hire over 1,000 full-time workers for the center at 1656 Old Greensboro Road.
“Employees at our Kernersville fulfillment center are receiving and stocking inventory ahead of shipping our customer first order, which we anticipate in the next week or so,” said Courtney Johnson with external communications for Amazon Operations.
“The facility will gradually ramp up to full operations in time for the 2020 holiday shopping season.”
Amazon is directing job applicants to www.amazon. com/carolinajobs.
Applicants must be at least 18 and have a high-school diploma or equivalent to be considered. Starting pay is $15 an hour.
Employees will pick, pack and ship larger-sized items to customers across the region, including bulk cleaning supplies and paper goods, sports equipment, pet food and supplies, electronics, and household goods.
The retailer also disclosed Tuesday that its affiliate Amazon Logistics plans to open a delivery station in Kernersville to offer last-mile delivery capabilities to customers in Forsyth County. This station is scheduled to open this year.
Last-mile delivery services tend to focus on certain time-sensitive shipments.
Amazon opened its first Triad delivery station in a 66,000-square-foot building at 7929 National Service Road in October with “hundreds of part- and full-time” workers already in place. The property has a Colfax address but is in the High Point city limits.
Amazon’s local last-mile service utilizes Amazon delivery vans or employees driving personal vehicles.
The delivery station is not directly connected to the Amazon Prime Now one-day delivery program, the spokeswoman said, but “does help with delivering products as quickly as possible to customers.”
Hiring priorities
Rachael Lighty, the regional manager of external communications for Amazon Operations, said in June 2019 that the fulfillment center’s work shifts will operate on a four-day-on, three-day-off schedule at 10 hours a day. Though the center will operate around the clock, two hours for maintenance is built into the daily schedule.
“There will be about 200 employees on-site at any given time, seven days a week,” Lighty said.
John H. Boyd, a national site-selection expert based in New Jersey, has projected that the Kernersville fulfillment center could represent a $150 million capital investment. Amazon signed a lease for up to 40 years with HPC Seefried, a real-estate developer based in Atlanta, in July 2019.
Amazon has more than 5,000 full-time employees in North Carolina, mostly in Charlotte and the Triangle.
Lighty said Amazon will bring in a small group of employees from other fulfillment centers for about two weeks to help train the initial wave of hires.
“Our first priority will be identifying senior leadership for the center,” Lighty said. “The vast majority of the employees will be local hires.
“We will give current employees, particularly those who are coming in to help with the training, the opportunity to transition to the Kernersville center, but we don’t anticipate there being that many.”
