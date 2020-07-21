Weather Alert

...A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FORSYTH...DAVIDSON... NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT... AT 409 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR KING TO 8 MILES NORTHWEST OF THOMASVILLE TO NEAR HIGH ROCK LAKE. MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 20 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, WINSTON-SALEM, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, RANDLEMAN, THOMASVILLE, KERNERSVILLE, CLEMMONS, BERMUDA RUN AND LINWOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SEEK SHELTER IN A NEARBY BUILDING OR VEHICLE. WIND GUSTS AS HIGH AS 40 MPH ARE CAPABLE OF KNOCKING DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOWING AROUND TRASH CANS, POTTED PLANTS, LAWN FURNITURE AND OTHER LIGHT OUTDOOR OBJECTS. LOCALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL QUICKLY REDUCE VISIBILITY AND RESULT IN PONDING OF WATER ON ROADWAYS, STANDING WATER IN LOW LYING AREAS, AND MINOR FLOODING OF CREEKS, STREAMS, AND AREAS OF POOR DRAINAGE. DRIVERS ARE URGED TO SLOW DOWN AND USE EXTRA CAUTION TO AVOID HYDROPLANING, ESPECIALLY IN URBAN AREAS WHERE PROLONGED HEAVY RAIN CAN QUICKLY LEAD TO FLOODING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&