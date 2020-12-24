As all else, NC's inauguration festivities derailed by COVID

RALEIGH — Public inauguration festivities for North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other statewide elected officials will again be subdued.

In January 2017, after Cooper was first elected, approaching snow and sleet forced the cancellations of a public swearing-in ceremony and ensuing inaugural parade. Now, as Cooper begins his second term, the COVID-19 restrictions for mass gathering that he's ordered mean those open-air events won't happen next month. Neither will a traditional meet-and-greet of the public at the Executive Mansion.

Cooper's office is assembling a low-key televised event for early January in which he and the other nine Council of State members can take their oaths in a safe environment.

"You have to adapt to the circumstances. We did in 2017 with the snowstorm, and we'll do the same with the pandemic," Cooper said in a December interview with The Associated Press.

There also won't be an inaugural ball any time soon. The Junior League of Raleigh, which has hosted quadrennial inaugural galas since 1933, looks "forward to hosting a postponed celebration once leaders and experts advise it is safe to do so," it said in a news release. Four years ago, the inaugural galas were consolidated and moved up by one day to avoid the winter storm.