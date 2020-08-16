The brick-and-mortar demise of Stein Mart Inc. that began in earnest last week appears as sudden as it does inevitable.
The 112-year-old company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday with plans to close most, if not all, of its 281 stores.
Closing and liquidation sales are expected to begin shortly with the majority of stores shutting their doors in the fourth quarter.
The retailer has three Triad stores: 400 S. Stratford Road in Thruway Shopping Center in Winston-Salem; 3729 Battleground Ave. in Greensboro; and 1589 Skeet Club Road in High Point. It has 20 stores in North Carolina.
What makes Stein Mart's bankruptcy so puzzling is that off-price and discount stores typically remain profitable during challenging economic times, as consumers become more cost conscious in trying to maximize every dollar.
Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail, told MarketWatch last week that there was a “relatively weak attractiveness of the Stein Mart brand," such as having some stores in undesirable retail locations.
"The failure of Stein Mart is not only the latest in a long line of retail bankruptcies, it also underlines that even traditionally robust segments like off-price are not immune from pandemic-induced disruption," Saunders said.
Stein Mart joins a sobering and expanding list of at least 25 apparel retailers that have entered bankruptcy since the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic began to be experienced in mid-March.
The list includes venerable and once hot-shot brands, such as Ann Taylor, Brooks Brothers, J. Crew, J.C. Penney, Jos. A Bank, Lane Bryant, Lord & Taylor, Men's Wearhouse, Neiman Marcus, Tailored Brands and Tuesday Morning.
"We are always surprised when a retailer that has been around such a long time files for bankruptcy." said Roger Beahm, executive director of the Center for Retail Innovation at Wake Forest University School of Business.
"We can understand when a relatively new retailer fails to gain traction. But we're hit with an immediate sense of loss when it's one that's been in business as long as Stein Mart.
"Hearing that Stein Mart is filing for bankruptcy, and worse, is planning to close most if not all of its stores, is like losing a friend ... and it becomes a memory of our past, rather than a part of our present," Beahm said.
Share prices
Stein Mart had carved a niche in the off-price marketplace, part discounter and part department store.
It offered a display and ambiance similar to Belk or Dillard's, but with lower pricing for designer and name-brand fashion apparel, home décor, accessories and shoes.
Like off-price apparel competitors TJMaxx, Marshall, Ross for Less and Burlington, part of Stein Mart's appeal was focusing on what is known as "treasure trove" retailing, in which frequently turned-over inventory selection is meant to compel weekly shopping.
"Stein Mart sells less overstocked and discontinued merchandise, and made their mark by delivering value on higher-end fashion," said Mark Vitner, senior economist with Wells Fargo Securities.
However, Stein Mart was not able to keep pace with its off-price competitors in terms of investor confidence.
For example, Burlington Stores Inc.'s 52-week share price range is $105.67 to $205.89. Ross Stores Inc. is at $56.30 to $124.16. The TJX Cos. Inc. is at $32.72 to $64.95.
Meanwhile, Stein Mart's 52-week share price range was 12 cents to 95 cents.
Stein Mart reported June 30 a first-quarter loss of $65.7 million and sales of $134.3 million, down from $314.2 million the year before.
Still, Stein Mart looked to be on a financially recoverable path as recently as early February after apparently securing a private-equity buyer to take it private.
An affiliate of Kingswood Capital Management LP agreed to buy Stein Mart, offering 90 cents a share — which represented a 38% premium. The transaction was projected to close by mid-year with Wells Fargo Bank played a key financing role.
It was a going-private strategy not too dissimilar to what Belk Inc. agreed to in August 2015 when it accepted a $3 billion offer from New York private-equity group Sycamore Partners.
The sale ended Belk's run as an independent, family owned retailer after 127 years.
Belk’s board of directors and third-generation family ownership had pursued a sale or major investment partnership for several months as part of a strategy for ensuring financial stability in a retail environment in which online sales are becoming more pivotal.
However, the pandemic's impact on retailing led Kingswood and Stein Mart to "mutually agreed to terminate" the deal on April 16.
Stein Mart turned to the federal Paycheck Protection Program for a lifeline, securing a $10 million loan in June.
It wasn't nearly enough to stave off bankruptcy.
“The combined effects of a challenging retail environment, coupled with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, have caused significant financial distress on our business," Hunt Hawkins, the retailer's chief executive, wrote in Wednesday's news release announcing the bankruptcy filing.
"The company lacks sufficient liquidity to continue operating in the ordinary course of business."
'Just too much'
Analysts said Stein Mart has become a cautionary tale for its inability to adapt to online shopping, particularly being wounded by the pandemic forced the closing of its stores for between 1½ and 3 months.
Ironically, Stein Mart's board of directors expressed hope that a buyer for its assets that could result in it becoming an online-only retailer.
"Stein Mart has been one of the savviest operators in recent decades and has battled through tectonic shifts in retailing," Vitner said.
Yet, Vitner said, the pandemic proved "just too much" for Stein Mart to survive.
"With so many from working from home, clothing retailers are in a very difficult place," Vitner said. "Folks simply do not need to buy many clothes for work, or new shoes, ties and other accessories.
"I do not think there is enough business to pivot toward shorts, flip-flops and oversized shirts," Vitner said.
Beahm said Stein Mart lacked "a strong enough online presence at the time the pandemic hit to help transition shoppers" like Target and Walmart.
"Its product offerings weren't necessities that consumers had to have. It wasn't in a strong enough financial position to outlast the pandemic storm.
"Any one of these would be challenging enough," Beahm said. "The sum is devastating."
Bricks-and-mortar
Interestingly, Burlington has abandoned online sales and put all its efforts into retail stores.
The retailer opened a second store in Winston-Salem last fall in the former Toys “R” Us space in Silas Creek Crossing at 3200 Silas Creek Parkway.
Michael O'Sullivan, Burlington's chief executive, told analysts in March that online sales accounted for just 0.5% of its revenue.
“In our business, which is a moderate off-price business, the nature of the treasure hunt and the average price point that we operate at mean that bricks-and-mortar stores have a significant competitive and economic advantage over e-commerce,” O'Sullivan said.
“We intend to focus our energy and resources on driving profitable sales growth in our bricks-and-mortar stores. We will also continue to aggressively expand and upgrade this store network through our new store opening and remodel programs.”
Other losses
Beahm said Stein Mart won't be the last apparel retailer to falter under the weight of the pandemic.
The Triad learned June 29 it is losing one Lane Bryant Factory store, three Catherines and four Justice retail stores as part of Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection plan.
The company hired SB360 Capital Partners to manage Catherines’ going-out-of-business liquidation sales and closing sales for the other brands. The closing sales are projected to last between 30 and 60 days.
Hanes Mall is losing another women’s apparel retail chain with the parent company of New York & Co. filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. RTW Retailwinds Inc. said in a news release it “expects to close a significant portion, if not all, of its brick-and-mortar stores and … has launched a store closing and liquidation process.”
New York & Co. also has a store in Friendly Center in Greensboro.
The Triad's three J.C. Penney retail stores have been spared in the first round of 154 store closings, according to a Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing of May 18.
J.C. Penney plans to close 192 stores by the end of 2020 and an additional 50 by the end of 2021.
J.C. Penney owns its store property at Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem, which reopened with reduced hours May 19. The company also has stores at Four Seasons Town Center in Greensboro and Alamance Crossing in Burlington.
Vitner said Stein Mart's bankruptcy "shows the general fallout occurring in the retail area."
"It also shows survival may depend on being bigger, both for in-person and online buying."
Beahm said the retail marketplace "has seen enough retailers disappear from our landscape that we almost wonder, 'who will be next?' "
"Over the past several years, we've seen consumers transition from brick-and-mortar to online at a growing rate. Then the pandemic pushed the accelerator beyond many retailers' ability to keep up with the consequences.
"Stein Mart has been one of them."
