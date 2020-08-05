The chief executive of Reynolds American Inc., Ricardo Oberlander, is stepping down on Aug. 31 after 2½ years in the role, parent company British American Tobacco Plc announced Wednesday.
BAT has named Guy Meldrum, regional director of its Asia-Pacific and Middle East division, to replace Oberlander on Sept. 1.
BAT is the world’s largest publicly traded tobacco manufacturer. Reynolds, its largest global subsidiary, has about 2,500 employees in Forsyth County.
Oberlander is departing BAT after nearly three decades with the manufacturer, including seven years on the management board. The company said Oberlander is stepping down “in order to pursue other opportunities.”
Oberlander did not provide comment in the BAT news release.
It is the second major CEO change recently at a prominent Winston-Salem corporate employer. Stephen Bratspies took over as Hanesbrands Inc.’ top executive on Monday.
Oberlander took over as Reynolds’ chief executive in January 2018, becoming the first non-U.S. official to run the manufacturer.
He replaced Debra Crew, who had been in the job for a year overall and for just five months following BAT’s taking full ownership of the company on July 25, 2017.
Oberlander’s departure represents the sixth chief executive change at Reynolds since its July 2004 purchase of Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp. that led to the formation of Reynolds American as the holding company.
“I am grateful for the drive and leadership that Ricardo has brought to the Group throughout his career and for leaving the Reynolds American business in such robust shape,” Jack Bowles, BAT’s chief executive, said in a statement.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines said that “we certainly appreciate the support of Mr. Oberlander, but given Reynolds’ strong position here, I do not anticipate any major changes. I look forward to meeting and working with the new leader.”
Oberlander leaves with BAT showing a solid financial performance as it tries to find the right balance between traditional cigarettes and next-generation nicotine products amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On July 31, BAT reported it met the lower end of its first-half fiscal 2020 revenue growth projections at 0.8% and $16.14 billion.
First-half overall U.S. revenue — by far the largest global market for BAT — rose 12.6% to $7.4 billion.
Operating profit was $6.7 billion, up 16.4%. The U.S. generated $3.44 billion in operating profit, up 16.5%.
Stephen Pope, managing principal with London-based Spotlight Ideas, said the Reynolds chief executive transition represents “an example of being able to use the current COVID-19 conditions to undertake a spot of corporate cleaning.”
“We have been living through an era of unprecedented challenges facing the tobacco industry, and amid lockdown there are many once loyal smokers that have re-evaluated their household budget and lifestyle.
“To counter this trend, new strategic thinking is required and a new face out front (at Reynolds) may be just what is required,” Pope said.
It is the latest executive change as well for BAT in recent years. Bowles became chief executive in April 2019.
Meldrum has been with BAT for more than 26 years, including serving in senior roles in the Australasia, the North Asia Area, Russia and Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.
Bowles said those experiences “will serve (Meldrum) well to further drive the transformation of Reynolds American.”
Oberlander’s familiarity with Reynolds and Winston-Salem dates back to late 2014 when he was appointed by BAT as one of its five Reynolds board of directors’ representatives.
In a July 2018 profile in the Winston-Salem Journal marking BAT’s first year of full ownership of Reynolds, Oberlander called Winston-Salem a “charming city and really, really special,” reminding him of when he and his wife were a young married couple with a small child working for BAT in the United Kingdom.
“It’s a good feel for us and the more time I can take to learn about it, the more I like,” he said.
Oberlander said BAT has “a deep respect for its historical roots in the tobacco industry, in North Carolina and in Winston-Salem.”
“We take a similar approach with consumers and trade partners, the same diligence, the same vigor on research and discovery. That has helped a lot with integration going so seamlessly in comparison with taking over state-owned companies.”
Oberlander said in the July 2018 profile that Reynolds has great opportunities to take its products and technology internationally through the BAT global distribution channels.
“These international opportunities are beyond just products, but also involve Reynolds personnel to join BAT operations internationally,” he said.
“Reynolds has one of the deepest and experienced talent pools in the tobacco industry, and it is a compelling reason for taking the acquisition steps we did.”
Bowles said BAT plans to spend another $329 million this year on marketing next-generation products, such as R.J. Reynolds Vapor Co.’s Vuse electronic cigarette, Camel Snus, BAT’s Vype e-cigarette and its heat-not-burn cigarette named glo.
“We expect the coming months to bring continued uncertainty,” Bowles said. “Nevertheless, we will continue to invest in accelerating our strategy. Building on our excellent momentum, we are confident that we will exit this crisis as a stronger and better business.”
