Belk bankruptcy plan approved by judge

The bankruptcy has evoked bittersweet memories for many in the Charlotte area, for whom Belk was the place to buy a prom dress or land their first job.

Even Isgur joked that the other judge of Houston's bankruptcy court, North Carolina native David Jones, would have had to recuse himself from the case because of his childhood memories at Belk.

With its headquarters on Tyvola Road in Charlotte, Belk has 17,000 employees and 291 department stores throughout the South.

For years, the Belk family that had controlled the business since founding it in 1888 used the stores' profits to fund their roles in Charlotte's civic and philanthropic life. That helped the Belk name become omnipresent in Charlotte, on stadiums, college dormitories and freeways.

While the stores will remain, the bankruptcy signals an implicit end of an era where Belk was not just a local store but a civic institution.

Unexpected venue

The venue for the bankruptcy, the Southern District of Texas, may appear a bit out of place because Belk has no stores in the Houston area. But the district is a hotbed of U.S. bankruptcies.