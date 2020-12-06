Black households were saving more. Then came COVID-19.

Trying to advocate for saving more during the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t an easy sell.

For millions of people there’s nothing — or not enough — coming in to save. The last of the COVID-related financial relief for the unemployed and federal student loan borrowers is slated to end Dec. 31.

While a crisis isn’t an ideal time to push the savings message, the economic fallout from the coronavirus emphasizes how having an emergency fund can make a difference, says George Barany, director of America Saves.

“We’re certainly not tone deaf to that situation by any means, but it seems like this is an opportunity to support those people who really need to establish emergency savings,” Barany said.

The COVID-19 recession is the most unequal in modern U.S. history