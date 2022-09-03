Business Achievements

Achievers

Lewis & Keller Attorneys has announced that Mike Lewis has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America (his 26th consecutive year) in the areas of personal injury litigation — plaintiffs, and eminent domain and condemnation law.

Military

A native of Lexington serves the U.S. Navy aboard USS Boxer, which is homeported in San Diego.

Fireman Zachary Thompson, a 2020 Yadkin Valley Regional Career Academy graduate, joined the Navy one year ago.

“I got tired of seeing the same thing every day and was ready to see more of the world,” said Thompson. “The Navy really shows you more of the world.”

On the Move

The board of directors of United Way of Forsyth County has selected Antonia Monk Richburg to serve as president and chief executive officer effective Oct. 10. Richburg will succeed Cindy Gordineer, who announced her retirement in February and will remain in an advisory role at United Way before retiring later this year. Richburg comes to United Way from the Cone Health Foundation, where she served as vice president and senior program officer.