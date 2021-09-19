Business Milestones: Achievers and awards

Achievers
The State Highway Patrol recently welcomed 65 new troopers at a graduation held for the 153rd Basic Highway Patrol School. The ceremony ended 35 weeks of training to prepare the new troopers for a career of service to North Carolina.
Local troopers included: Noah Elijah Overby and Emily Katherine Sumner, both stationed in Lexington; John Thomas Seagle and Wagner Abrahan Ferreira-Martinez, both stationed in Winston-Salem; John William Spease, stationed in King; Joshua Nicholas Benfield, stationed in Yadkinville; and Austin Trent Adams, stationed in Wilkesboro.
The closed ceremony was held Sept. 10 at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary with COVID-19 safety precautions in place. Guest speaker Jane Ammons Gilchrist, N.C. Department of Public Safety Chief of Staff, imparted congratulatory remarks to the graduating class. The oath of office was administered by Judge Jeffrey K. Carpenter of the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Col. Freddy L. Johnson Jr., the 28th commander of the State Highway Patrol, also provided remarks to the newest sworn members of the State Highway Patrol.
These new state troopers will report to their respective duty stations Oct. 6 to begin a field training program.
* * * *
Womble Bond Dickinson has named Nick Acevedo and Brandon Hedgebeth as Womble Scholars.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm delayed announcing a 2021 Womble Scholar. Acevedo has been selected for that honor and also has accepted an offer to join the firm as an associate upon graduation in 2022. In addition, Hedgebeth is the firm’s 2022 Womble Scholar and will return to the firm in 2022 as a summer associate.
Acevedo is a magna cum laude graduate of Rutgers University and currently is a student at Wake Forest University School of Law. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served on active duty in Afghanistan, and he now volunteers to help fellow veterans at Wake Forest School of Law’s Veterans Legal Clinic. Acevedo also is active in criminal justice reform efforts.
Hedgebeth is a magna cum laude graduate of N.C. Central University, where he served as student government association president. He currently is a student at the N.C. Central University School of Law, where he is class president. Hedgebeth spent the summer of 2021 as a Womble Bond Dickinson summer associate, and also has completed internships at UNCG and the University of Arkansas.
Awards
Food Lion has received a national honor for its work to reduce refrigerant emissions across its footprint. The accolade, Superior Goal Achievement, from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s GreenChill Program recognizes Food Lion for its efforts to reduce refrigerant emissions which impact the ozone layer and climate change. The Superior Goal Achievement recognition is given to GreenChill Partners that reach their 2020 emissions reduction goals. Food Lion was one of the 10 founding partners of the EPA’s GreenChill Program in 2007.
Food Lion took a number of actions to reduce its refrigerant emissions, including placing doors on refrigerated cases and placing monitors on key refrigerant devices.
The recognition comes soon after Food Lion announced new sustainability goals it aims to achieve over the next several years. One of those goals is to reduce its carbon emissions by 50% from its own operations, in partnership with Food Lion’s parent organization Ahold Delhaize USA, while working with its suppliers to reduce emissions by 15% across the entire supply chain.
* * * *
The N.C. Department of Labor recognized area employers and employees at the agency’s annual safety awards banquet held Sept. 15 in Mount Airy at Cross Creek Country Club.
Under program rules, companies must have been free of fatal accidents at the site for which the award is given to be eligible. The gold award criteria are based on a DART rate that is at least 50% below the statewide rate for its industry. The rate includes cases of days away from work, restricted activity or job transfer.
Gold Awards
10th Consecutive Year: city of Winston-Salem, Fire Station No. 20; city of Winston-Salem, Historic Bethabara Park; city of Winston-Salem, Manson Meads Complex; city of Winston-Salem, Thomas Water Treatment
11th Consecutive Year: IFB Solutions, Winston-Salem
12th Consecutive Year:city of Winston-Salem, Neilson Water Treatment; R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RAI Main Office
13th Consecutive Year: city of Winston-Salem, Fire Station No. 19
20th Consecutive Year: R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Tobaccoville Manufacturing Division
21st Consecutive Year: R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Leaf Operations
22nd Consecutive Year: R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., RJRT Main Office
26th Consecutive Year: Debbie’s Staffing
39th Consecutive Year: R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Research and Development
Million-Hour Awards — 1 million hours, or multiples thereof, with no lost-time accidents
United Furniture, Winston-Salem, 1 million hours, Feb. 27, 2019-Dec. 31, 2020
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, RJRT Main Office, 1 million hours, Feb. 20, 2019-Dec. 31, 2020
R.J. Reynolds Tobacco, RAI MAIN OFFICE, 3 million hours, Oct. 28, 2016-Dec. 31, 2020
