Business Milestones: Achievers and awards

Womble Bond Dickinson has named Nick Acevedo and Brandon Hedgebeth as Womble Scholars.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the firm delayed announcing a 2021 Womble Scholar. Acevedo has been selected for that honor and also has accepted an offer to join the firm as an associate upon graduation in 2022. In addition, Hedgebeth is the firm’s 2022 Womble Scholar and will return to the firm in 2022 as a summer associate.

Acevedo is a magna cum laude graduate of Rutgers University and currently is a student at Wake Forest University School of Law. He is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served on active duty in Afghanistan, and he now volunteers to help fellow veterans at Wake Forest School of Law’s Veterans Legal Clinic. Acevedo also is active in criminal justice reform efforts.

Hedgebeth is a magna cum laude graduate of N.C. Central University, where he served as student government association president. He currently is a student at the N.C. Central University School of Law, where he is class president. Hedgebeth spent the summer of 2021 as a Womble Bond Dickinson summer associate, and also has completed internships at UNCG and the University of Arkansas.

