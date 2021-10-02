Business Milestones: Achievers, awards and fellowships

Fellowships

The American Academy of Nursing recently announced that it has selected Cathleen Wheatley, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, as one of its 225 distinguished nurse leaders to be inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their contributions to health care at the academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, which will be held in October. The academy is comprised of more than 2,900 nursing leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice and academia who champion health and wellness, locally and globally.

Gayle Bodner, assistant professor, PA studies and anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been recognized as an American Academy of PAs Distinguished Fellow. The program was established by AAPA in 2007 to recognize the exceptional contributions of PAs to the profession through professional achievement, leadership, professional interaction, learning and community service.

Honors