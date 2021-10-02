Business Milestones: Achievers, awards and fellowships

Achievers
Dr. Carlos M. Ferrario, professor of general surgery at Wake Forest School of Medicine, received a High Impact Paper designation from Hypertension, a peer-review journal published by the American Heart Association, for his paper titled “Angiotensin (1–12) in Humans with Normal Blood Pressure and Primary Hypertension.” High Impact designations are selected by the journal’s editors to draw attention to significant research. The paper’s findings, which were published in March 2021, suggest that angiotensin (1-12), which is a hormone, might be a biomarker for cardiovascular disease.
Beatriz Copelli, transformation program business lead for the Reynolds American group of companies, has been named to the 2022 HITEC 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.
The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States. It celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Recipients are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and their mentoring and professional development activities.
Copelli began her career at British American Tobacco Group, the global parent company of Reynolds American, more than 20 years ago.
Awards
Six Surry Community College employees were presented awards by President David Shockley during the fall 2021 semester update meeting for full-time faculty and staff. The presentation took place Aug. 27 in the SCC Gymnasium on the Dobson campus.
Susan Worth, division chairwoman — mathematics, was awarded the Surry Community College 2021-2022 Excellence in Teaching Award.
The 2021-2022 President’s Award for Meritorious Teaching was given to Darin Cozzens, division chairman — English, communication and humanities, and Amber Reid, physical education instructor.
Rhonda Hazelwood, the director of training and user support, received the Surry Community College 2021-2022 Distinguished Staff Award. She was also honored for this award in 2016-2017.
The 2021-2022 President’s Award for Meritorious Service was presented to Sam Brim, director of business and industry services, and Caleb Gilley, who serves as student success adviser and head volleyball coach.
Hazelwood and Worth received a plaque along with a financial award from the Surry Community College Foundation. All other award recipients were also given a plaque and a smaller monetary gift.
Fellowships
The American Academy of Nursing recently announced that it has selected Cathleen Wheatley, president of Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, as one of its 225 distinguished nurse leaders to be inducted into the 2021 Class of Fellows. The inductees will be recognized for their contributions to health care at the academy’s annual Health Policy Conference, which will be held in October. The academy is comprised of more than 2,900 nursing leaders who are experts in policy, research, administration, practice and academia who champion health and wellness, locally and globally.
Gayle Bodner, assistant professor, PA studies and anesthesiology at Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been recognized as an American Academy of PAs Distinguished Fellow. The program was established by AAPA in 2007 to recognize the exceptional contributions of PAs to the profession through professional achievement, leadership, professional interaction, learning and community service.
Honors
Wake Forest School of Medicine’s Women in Medicine and Science group was recently recognized by the National Institutes of Health Office of Research on Women’s Health with an honorable mention in its commitment to gender diversity. The NIH Prize for Enhancing Faculty Gender Diversity in Biomedical and Behavioral Science honored organizations that have acted to effect systemic change to improve gender diversity and equity among faculty members within their biomedical and behavioral science groups. By recognizing and promoting the winners’ effective, evidence-based practices, the NIH hopes to address challenges and improve the existing career paradigm for many women in these fields. The groups will be recognized at a forum Oct. 5.
On the Move
Dr. Charles L. Branch, chairman of neurosurgery and professor of neurosurgery and pediatrics at Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been appointed as the next editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Spine Surgery. The peer-reviewed journal, which publishes six times a year, is dedicated to educating spine surgeons worldwide by reporting on the scientific basis, indications, surgical techniques, complications, outcomes and follow-up data for promising spinal procedures.
Greater Winston-Salem has welcomed intern Anna Lummus, a Wake Forest University senior, for a special project on talent retention. Lummus will complete research on college students’ perceptions of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as a place to locate and use the findings to make recommendations for a college student retention plan. Lummus is a history and communication double major and a political science minor at Wake Forest.
Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson announced last week that three WSSU staff members have been appointed to executive cabinet-level positions with the university. Letitia C. Wall has been named chief of staff and operations officer for the office of the chancellor, Rod Isom has been appointed chief audit risk and compliance officer and Haley Gingles has been selected as chief marketing communications officer.
Westchester Country Day School welcomed 11 new faculty and staff members for the 2021-2022 school year: Chip Bristol, middle school language arts and literature teacher; Bright Carter, upper school history teacher; Jennifer Conrad, director of health services; Teresa Denmark, middle school technology teacher; Andy DiMattia, upper school mathematics teacher; Lynn Dodge, academic support specialist; Michelle Elliott-Stanback, after-school staff; Lauren Ingold, lower school assistant and before-school director; Debb Saie, receptionist; Vanessa Sullens, middle school history and literature teacher; and Meredith Turner, middle school language arts, literature and science teacher.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has welcomed its first-year students entering law school during the 2021-22 school year. Nicholas Sissel of High Point is one of about 165 new students at Bowen.
Grants
NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has selected 26 semi-finalists from across the state in its 32nd SEED grant cycle.
Local semi-finalists include: Beam Dynamics and Medherd, both of Winston-Salem.
The semi-finalists have been invited to submit a full proposal with greater details by early October. Finalists will then be selected to present before a review panel comprised of experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs. Grant recipients will be announced in mid-November. The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth; whether through investment or revenue.
