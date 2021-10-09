Business Milestones: Grants, achievers and activities

Grants
NC IDEA, a private foundation committed to supporting entrepreneurial ambition and economic empowerment in North Carolina, has selected 26 semi-finalists from across the state in its 32nd SEED grant cycle.
Local semi-finalists include: Beam Dynamics and Medherd, both of Winston-Salem.
The semi-finalists have been invited to submit a full proposal with greater details. Finalists will then be selected to present before a review panel comprising experienced investors, industry experts and entrepreneurs.
Grant recipients will be announced in mid-November.
The $50,000 grants are intended to support business activities that validate target markets, reduce risk associated with early-stage companies and help companies get to the point of suitability for growth, whether through investment or revenue.
Achievers
Beth Eller, vice president of mortgage services at Truliant, is among 31 credit union professionals and volunteers named as 2021 Credit Union Rock Stars by the editorial team of Credit Union Magazine, published by the Credit Union National Association. The Credit Union Rock Stars program recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and volunteers from a wide range of disciplines who advance the missions of their credit unions. This year’s winners were selected for their exceptional creativity, innovation and passion.
Activities
Jeff Davids, a local financial adviser for the financial services firm Edward Jones, invited the public to attend a ribbon-cutting and open house on Sept. 16 at 3809 Forrestgate Drive in Winston-Salem.
Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines and Winston-Salem City Councilman Jeff MacIntosh, along with family, clients and community members, joined the celebration in collaboration with Greater Winston-Salem.
To reach Davids, call 336-968-1160.
Announcements
Omega Construction’s Georgia division held a groundbreaking on Sept. 30 for its latest project, Village on the Bluff, in the town of Thunderbolt on the Wilmington River.
The new development will include single-family cottages and a three-story mixed-use building with commercial space on the ground floor and apartments above.
Omega Construction is a privately owned general contracting firm headquartered in Winston-Salem.
* * * *
Gov. Roy Cooper has made the following appointments:
Emmy Knott Williams of Winston-Salem to the North Carolina Board of Architecture and Registered Interior Designers as a registered interior designer. Williams is a commercial interior designer at Interior Solutions, which she owns and manages.
Tevin S. Price of Winston-Salem to the North Carolina Commission for the Blind as a representative for business, industry and labor. Price is a human resources representative and recruiter lead at IFB Solutions.
Ernestine Lucrecia Quick of High Point to the North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control as an oncology nurse representing the Nurses Association. Quick is the department director of inpatient oncology at Wesley Long Hospital.
E.C. Hanes of Winston-Salem to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees as a 10th congressional district representative. Hanes worked seven years for Hanes Corporation in the knitwear division and then left to start Xpres Corporation, which later became The Russ Companies.
* * * *
Lumos Networks and NorthState have embarked on a growth plan as a stand-alone company with the continued financial support of EQT Infrastructure. The growth strategy includes expanding into new communities and cementing its fiber-to-the-premise growth platform.
“I am excited to be leading a dedicated team of employees as we meet the growing demand for universal broadband with EQT’s support,” Lumos and NorthState Chief Executive Officer Diego Anderson said. “We are well-positioned for robust growth because we have the resources and unique capabilities to expand our scalable fiber broadband offerings to many more communities throughout the Mid-Atlantic region.
“We understand the growing demand for high-quality symmetrical internet broadband connectivity that only a fiber optic network can deliver. Our fiber network accommodates a growing ecosystem of bandwidth-intensive applications, including work from home, remote learning, video streaming, gaming, and telemedicine,” Anderson said.
Lumos and NorthState currently offer high-speed fiber broadband to nearly 200,000 residential and business locations in Virginia and North Carolina. They also plan to bring high-speed fiber internet to underserved communities through public-private partnerships, meeting a need for the communities they serve.
This announcement follows EQT Infrastructure’s sale of the company’s former parent, Segra, to Cox Communications.
On the Move
Dr. Charles L. Branch, chairman of neurosurgery and professor of neurosurgery and pediatrics at Wake Forest School of Medicine, has been appointed as the next editor-in-chief of the International Journal of Spine Surgery. The peer-reviewed journal, which publishes six times a year, is dedicated to educating spine surgeons worldwide by reporting on the scientific basis, indications, surgical techniques, complications, outcomes and follow-up data for promising spinal procedures.
Greater Winston-Salem has welcomed intern Anna Lummus, a Wake Forest University senior, for a special project on talent retention. Lummus will complete research on college students’ perceptions of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County as a place to locate and use the findings to make recommendations for a college student retention plan. Lummus is a history and communication double major and a political science minor at Wake Forest.
Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood L. Robinson announced last week that three WSSU staff members have been appointed to executive cabinet-level positions with the university. Letitia C. Wall has been named chief of staff and operations officer for the office of the chancellor, Rod Isom has been appointed chief audit risk and compliance officer, and Haley Gingles has been selected as chief marketing communications officer.
Westchester Country Day School welcomed 11 new faculty and staff members for the 2021-2022 school year: Chip Bristol, middle school language arts and literature teacher; Bright Carter, upper school history teacher; Jennifer Conrad, director of health services; Teresa Denmark, middle school technology teacher; Andy DiMattia, upper school mathematics teacher; Lynn Dodge, academic support specialist; Michelle Elliott-Stanback, after-school staff; Lauren Ingold, lower school assistant and before-school director; Debb Saie, receptionist; Vanessa Sullens, middle school history and literature teacher; and Meredith Turner, middle school language arts, literature and science teacher.
The University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H. Bowen School of Law has welcomed its first-year students entering law school during the 2021-22 school year. Nicholas Sissel of High Point is one of about 165 new students at Bowen.
Kevin L. Sink has joined Waldrep Wall Babcock & Bailey and has been given the task of opening the business law firm’s new Raleigh office. Sink’s paralegal, Katharine Hayden, will transition with Sink. In the interim, Sink will be operating out of the firm’s temporary office at 3725 National Drive, Suite 115, in Raleigh.
The Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro has promoted Athan Lindsay, a Winston-Salem native, to vice president, grants and initiatives.
Eastern Music Festival has announced the addition of Josephine Greenwald as the organization’s new development officer. Greenwald graduated from the UNC School of the Arts in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in cello performance. Throughout college, Greenwald maintained two private cello studios, taught in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and worked at several summer music festivals.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Precious Quire-McCloud to the role of vice president, human resources.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.