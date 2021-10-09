Business Milestones: Grants, achievers and activities

Tevin S. Price of Winston-Salem to the North Carolina Commission for the Blind as a representative for business, industry and labor. Price is a human resources representative and recruiter lead at IFB Solutions.

Ernestine Lucrecia Quick of High Point to the North Carolina Advisory Committee on Cancer Coordination and Control as an oncology nurse representing the Nurses Association. Quick is the department director of inpatient oncology at Wesley Long Hospital.

E.C. Hanes of Winston-Salem to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees as a 10th congressional district representative. Hanes worked seven years for Hanes Corporation in the knitwear division and then left to start Xpres Corporation, which later became The Russ Companies.

* * * *

Lumos Networks and NorthState have embarked on a growth plan as a stand-alone company with the continued financial support of EQT Infrastructure. The growth strategy includes expanding into new communities and cementing its fiber-to-the-premise growth platform.