Business Milestones, Sunday, April 4

R. Michael “Mike” Wells Sr. has been included in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and the firm that he founded, Wells Law, has been included in the 2021 edition of U.S. News Best Lawyers Best Law Firms. Wells was included in The Best Lawyers in America publication for his work in two categories: trusts and estate law and personal injury litigation — plaintiff. This is the fourth consecutive year he has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, whose lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluations.

Roberta King Latham, of King Latham Law, PLLC, has joined Wells Law as an Of Counsel attorney in the areas of employment law, personal injury law, litigation, business law and workers compensation law. She has achieved an AV Preeminent Peer-Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell and was recently recognized by Best Lawyers in America for her work in the area of employment law. Latham has been recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine for 10 consecutive years and is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. She also serves on the board of governors of the North Carolina Bar Association and serves on the board of directors of the North Carolina Bar Foundation. Latham received both her undergraduate and law degrees from Wake Forest University and has been practicing law in North Carolina for nearly 20 years.