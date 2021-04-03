Business Milestones, Sunday, April 4

R. Michael “Mike” Wells Sr. has been included in the 2021 edition of The Best Lawyers in America and the firm that he founded, Wells Law, has been included in the 2021 edition of U.S. News Best Lawyers Best Law Firms. Wells was included in The Best Lawyers in America publication for his work in two categories: trusts and estate law and personal injury litigation — plaintiff. This is the fourth consecutive year he has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America, whose lists are compiled based on peer-review evaluations.
Roberta King Latham, of King Latham Law, PLLC, has joined Wells Law as an Of Counsel attorney in the areas of employment law, personal injury law, litigation, business law and workers compensation law. She has achieved an AV Preeminent Peer-Review Rating by Martindale-Hubbell and was recently recognized by Best Lawyers in America for her work in the area of employment law. Latham has been recognized by Super Lawyers Magazine for 10 consecutive years and is a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America. She also serves on the board of governors of the North Carolina Bar Association and serves on the board of directors of the North Carolina Bar Foundation. Latham received both her undergraduate and law degrees from Wake Forest University and has been practicing law in North Carolina for nearly 20 years.
Piedmont Advantage Credit Union has been recognized by the Credit Union Mortgage Association for excellence in mortgage loan production in 2020. This is the third consecutive year the credit union has been honored. Perry Crutchfield, Piedmont Advantage’s vice president of lending, accepted the honor virtually March 26 on behalf of the credit union. CUMA’s 2020 recognition is the Platinum Award for Piedmont Advantage’s more than $26 million in mortgage loan production, placing Piedmont Advantage in the top 15 of mortgage loan producers of CUMA’s member credit unions nationwide. This $26 million is a 30% increase from the previous year.
Sarah Carter has joined Fidelity Bank in Winston-Salem as vice president and branch manager of the Healey Drive branch. She is responsible for business development and providing customer service. Carter has 11 years of financial experience in North Carolina. Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, she worked for First Horizon Bank as a banking center manager. She graduated from N.C. State University with a bachelor of science in human resources.
Jane Newman has been named chief design officer, global innerwear at HanesBrands. She will lead design for the company’s global innerwear organization. The brands include Hanes, Bonds, Maidenform, DIM, Bali, Playtex, Bras N Things and Berlei. Newman holds a bachelor’s degree in design, fashion and textiles from the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia. Newman will be based in New York.