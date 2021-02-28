Business Milestones: Sunday, Feb. 28

Tricia Beeker has been promoted to senior director of marketing at Truliant Federal Credit Union. Previously, she was the director of marketing. Beeker is responsible for the advancement of Truliant’s marketing capabilities, including planning marketing communications, advertising, promotions, insights, public relations, social media, design and department management. Beeker is a graduate of East Carolina University.
Fred W. Hartman has joined Spilman Thomas & Battle as a counsel attorney in its North Carolina office. He has more than 20 years of experience in sophisticated tax practice, including tax planning, policy, controversy and compliance. Hartman represents clients in all aspects of tax litigation in state and federal courts. He also represents clients at IRS Appeals Conferences, before the United States Department of Treasury and IRS Office of Chief Counsel, and before Congress. Hartman earned his undergraduate degree from Pennsylvania State University, his law degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and his LL.M. In Taxation, with distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center.
TE Connectivity has been named as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. TE has been recognized for seven years in a row and is one of only two 2021 honorees in the electronics and components industry.
The following people have joined Leonard Ryden Burr Real Estate: Ashleigh Beaver, Realtor; Donald Carroll, Realtor; Robin Pfefferkorn Realtor; and Noah Wilkerson, Realtor.
Ashley Furniture Industries has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine. In collaboration with Statista, the statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Forbes conducted its annual survey to more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.
Melissa Wooten-Carter has joined Keller Williams Triad Market Center in High Point. She has a background in customer service and hospitality and is in her first year in the real estate industry.
Steve Berlin, the Winston-Salem office managing partner of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and chair of the firm’s Environment and Product Regulation Team, has been appointed to a three-year term to the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism. The CJCP consists of the chair, Chief Justice Paul Newby of the N.C. Supreme Court; two judges serving on trial benches of the courts of the state or the United States; one appellate court judge either from the state or United States; eight practicing lawyers; two law school faculty members from accredited North Carolina law schools; and three non-lawyer citizens who are active in public affairs. All members, with the exception of the chairperson, serve for a term of three years.
Veronica Calderon has been named to the newly created role of senior vice president, diversity, inclusion and equity at Truliant Federal Credit Union. The position was created to formalize diversity, inclusion and equity principles and practices into Truliant’s workplace culture, member service and philanthropy. She will work with the credit union’s leadership to ensure the successful implementation of diversity initiatives. Calderon has a bachelor of administration in business management, concentration in human resources, from the UNC-Charlotte. She has a master’s degree in business administration, concentration in finance, from Belk College of Business and the University of Phoenix.
HanesBrands has been recognized as one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere. HanesBrands is one of only two apparel manufacturers being recognized.