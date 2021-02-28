Business Milestones: Sunday, Feb. 28

Ashley Furniture Industries has been named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes Magazine. In collaboration with Statista, the statistics portal and industry ranking provider, Forbes conducted its annual survey to more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America.

Steve Berlin, the Winston-Salem office managing partner of Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton and chair of the firm’s Environment and Product Regulation Team, has been appointed to a three-year term to the North Carolina Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism. The CJCP consists of the chair, Chief Justice Paul Newby of the N.C. Supreme Court; two judges serving on trial benches of the courts of the state or the United States; one appellate court judge either from the state or United States; eight practicing lawyers; two law school faculty members from accredited North Carolina law schools; and three non-lawyer citizens who are active in public affairs. All members, with the exception of the chairperson, serve for a term of three years.