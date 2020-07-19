Scott Southerland has joined Pinnacle Financial Partners as a financial consultant for Pinnacle Asset Management. Previously, he worked at BB&T as a financial adviser. Southerland has a bachelor’s degree in economics and communications from N.C. State University and an MBA from the Babcock School of Business at Wake Forest University. He is also a certified financial planner and is licensed in life and health insurance and Medicare and long-term care insurance.
McNeely Pest Control has been named one of the top 100 pest-control companies in the United States by Pest Control Technology magazine. The list ranks McNeely as 51st out of 20,000 pest-control companies currently operating in the United States. This is the fifth year that McNeely has been listed in the top 100, moving up in placement each year. McNeely also specializes in commercial and residential wildlife remediation with a team of North Carolina and Virginia certified animal damage-control agents on staff to solve any nuisance wildlife concerns.
Melissa Winfree has been named director of operations at Latitude Aero. Previously, she was the office manager. Winfree has 20 years of experience in corporate finance and public-school operations. She will be responsible for operational strategy, program management, supplier management, and manufacturing. Winfree has a bachelor of science degree in mathematics from N.C. State University. She most recently served as elementary-school treasurer for the Guilford County school system.
Eric Morrison has joined Fidelity Bank as regional executive and group vice president. He will be responsible for developing and managing business banking relationships, and leading Triad and Mooresville branches in sales and market expansion. His office is at the Fidelity Bank branch, at 3306 Healy Drive in Winston-Salem. Morrison has 24 years of financial experience in the Triad. Prior to joining Fidelity Bank, he worked for Com-munity Bank of the Carolinas as president and chief banking officer. He also held positions at First Tennessee Bank, Newbridge Bank and First Citizens Bank. He is a graduate of Appalachian State University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and finance.
Jeff Wolfe has joined Schell Bray PLLC corporate practice group. He is a graduate of Wake Forest Law School, and previously practiced for eight years in the Triangle and four years in the Triad. Wolfe will split his time between the firm’s offices in Greensboro and Chapel Hill and its newly- opened Winston-Salem location. He has experience in general corporate matters, including mergers and acquisitions, financing transactions, and day-to-day contracting needs.
