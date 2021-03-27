Business Milestones: Sunday, March 28

These partners at Holden & Mickey, Inc. have received the following honors:
Gerald (Gerry) M. MalmoIII, CLTC, qualified for MassMutual’s Leader’s Conference, 1935 Club for policy production and successful achievement.
David Holden, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, was recognized by the firm’s Broker Dealer (MMLIS) as the leading producer of investment business in the Triad.
Brian Holden‘s business production in 2020 qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).
Lawrence “Chip” Holden‘s CLU, ChFC, Top of the Table business production qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for the 44th time. Top of the Table is internationally recognized as a mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.
John E. Mickey, CLU, CLTC, will celebrate his 45th year in the financial services business this year.
Steven H. Davis, LUTCF, CEPA, earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation. The CEPA program is the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit program in the world.
* * * *
Kimberly Bullock Gatling has been named to the Truliant Federal Credit Union’s board as an associate director. She is a partner at the Fox Rothschild law firm. Gatling is the chief diversity and inclusion officer for the law firm. Gatling has been with the firm for more than 20 years, and concentrates her practice on intellectual property prosecution, licensing and litigation. She is also a member of the firm’s privacy and data security group, which assists clients with managing and protecting sensitive data and personal information. Gatling has a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from N.C. A&T State University; and a law degree from George Washington University Law School.
* * * *
National Truck Protection Co Inc., a commercial truck warranty company, has announced the following news in its Winston-Salem office:
Brian Krawczyk has been promoted to chief operating officer, adding operations to his current role as chief claims officer.
Brinn Crowdus joined the company as director of technology. He previously worked at YPrime in Raleigh and CoreLogic in Greensboro.
Emily Martinez joined the direct sales team from her previous role as a technical claims specialist.
Trey Rey joined the direct sales team from his previous role as a claims customer-service representative.
Katie Collins joined the company as a claims customer-service representative.
* * * *
Advisers in the Winston-Salem office of Alex. Brown, a division of Raymond James, have been named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. They are managing directors Lee Bryan III, Kelia Coffey, Bill Spry and Jason Zaks. Wesley Davis, a director was also honored. The list honors advisers from national, regional and independent firms. This is the third consecutive year that Bryan, Coffey, Spry and Zaks have received this honor, with Davis joining them this year.
* * * *
Joe Kloeker has been named director of facilities at Truliant Federal Credit Union. He will oversee property administration, facilities project management and facilities/general services. Kloeker comes to Truliant from Ralph Lauren Corp., where he worked for nine years as the director of facilities. He has more than 20 years of experience in facilities building management, maintenance, manufacturing, distribution and environmental, health and safety compliance. He is a certified Six Sigma Black Belt and a Lean B Green Belt. Kloeker has a bachelor’s degree from Eastern Kentucky University in industry technology. He has additional training in leadership development, modern safety management, project management fundamentals and environmental safety and health programs.
* * * *
Keith Norman, a wealth-management adviser with Merrill Lynch, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2021. He has been with Merrill for 27 years and is a certified investment manager analyst and a certified financial planner. He is a graduate of Wake Forest University.
* * * *
Scott Young, a wealth-management adviser with Merrill Lynch, has been named to the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors List for 2021. He has been with Merrill for 23 years and is a certified financial planner. He is a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill.