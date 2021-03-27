Business Milestones: Sunday, March 28

These partners at Holden & Mickey, Inc. have received the following honors:

Gerald (Gerry) M. MalmoIII, CLTC, qualified for MassMutual’s Leader’s Conference, 1935 Club for policy production and successful achievement.

David Holden, CFP, CLU, ChFC, CLTC, was recognized by the firm’s Broker Dealer (MMLIS) as the leading producer of investment business in the Triad.

Brian Holden‘s business production in 2020 qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT).

Lawrence “Chip” Holden‘s CLU, ChFC, Top of the Table business production qualified him for the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT) for the 44th time. Top of the Table is internationally recognized as a mark of excellence reserved for the most successful in the financial services industry.

John E. Mickey, CLU, CLTC, will celebrate his 45th year in the financial services business this year.

Steven H. Davis, LUTCF, CEPA, earned the Certified Exit Planning Advisor designation. The CEPA program is the most widely accepted and endorsed professional exit program in the world.

