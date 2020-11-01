Business Milestones: Sunday, Nov. 1

- David R. Lundquist has joined Wells Law as an Of Counsel attorney in the areas of trust, tax, estate planning and trust and estate administration. He has been a trust officer for prominent local financial institutions for most of his career, including First Union, Wachovia and most recently BB&T (now Truist Bank) where for the last 10 years he served as a personal trust specialist on the Triad Wealth Management Team. Lundquist has also served as past president of the Wake Forest Planned Giving Advisory Council, and as past president of the Winston-Salem Estate Planning Council. He received a bachelor's degree in political science at the University of Iowa and his Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law. Lundquist is a graduate from the National Graduate Trust School at Northwestern University with honors in 1988; and he was admitted to the North Carolina Bar in 1994. He has experience in the areas of estate planning, estate settlement and trust administration.
- Matthew W. Georgitis, a member attorney at Spilman Thomas & Battle has been inducted into the Litigation Counsel of America as a Fellow. The LCA is an invitation-only trial lawyer honorary society. Membership is limited to 3,500 Fellows, representing less than one-half of 1% of American lawyers, and is highly selective. At Spilman, he co-chairs the Commercial Trucking and Transportation Practice Group and the Nursing Home Practice Group. He also has extensive experience defending professionals and facilities against malpractice claims. Georgitis earned his undergraduate degree from Appalachian State University and his law degree from the University of Memphis. He is AV Preeminent Peer-Review Rated by Martindale-Hubbell.
- Reggie Robertson PE, president of Applied Engineering PA, has been honored by the Professional Engineers of North Carolina with a 2020 PENC Fellow Award, one of only two given in the state. The award recognizes an engineer’s more than 20 years of service to the engineering profession and at least 10 years of active participation in the organization.
- Chadwick Stamper has been named co-leader and broker-in-charge for Allen Tate Companies Vest Mill Road and Hanes Mall Boulevard, Winston-Salem, offices. He will oversee branch operations for these offices, along with branch leader Holly Lindsey. Stamper has worked as a Realtor since 2005 as a sales agent, property manager and broker-in-charge, including tenure as an Allen Tate Realtor from 2007-2012. He has a bachelor's degree in English from Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., where he was captain of the baseball team. In addition, he holds professional designations as Accredited Buyer Representative, Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Certified Military Residential Specialist.
- McNeely Pest Control has been recognized as the recipient of the 2019-2020 Diamond Award for Interior Contractor Supplier Vendor Partner of the Year from the Piedmont Triad Apartment Association. The Diamond Award is presented to those vendors that continually display excellent performance while providing the required services of their industry.
- Barbara R. Christy, a partner at Schell Bray LLC, has been sworn in as president of the North Carolina State Bar. She has been a member of the State Bar Council for 11 years, serving three terms as the elected councilor from the 24th Judicial District, followed by a one-year term as vice president and a year as president-elect. The State Bar is responsible for the regulation of the more than 30,000 lawyers licensed in North Carolina. Christy is the fourth woman, since the State Bar’s inception in 1933, to lead the organization. In her 37 years of practice, she has assisted clients in aspects of the acquisition and disposition of commercial real property and other business matters, and has volunteered with Legal Aid of North Carolina for several years. Christy is a Board Certified Specialist in Real Estate Property Law - Business Commercial and Industrial Transactions by the North Carolina State Board of Legal Specialization.
- Kayla Ives Russell has joined Spilman Thomas & Battle as an associate in its North Carolina office. Her primary area of practice is corporate and business law with a focus on creditors’ rights and bankruptcy. Russell joins Spilman after serving as judicial law clerk for Judge Paul Black for the United State Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Virginia. She earned her undergraduate degree, magna cum laude, from N.C. State University and her law degree, cum laude, from Campbell University. Russell is a member of the American Bankruptcy Institute and the North Carolina Bar Association.
