Business Milestones, Sunday, Oct. 4

Daniel R. Taylor, Jr. and E. Winslow Taylor, principals of Taylor & Taylor Attorneys at Law, PLLC, have received national recognition from peers in their legal practice areas. Dan Taylor has been named the Triad’s 2021 Lawyer of the Year for Litigation-Banking & Finance by Best Lawyers of America. He was also recognized for his expertise in Commercial Litigation, ERISA litigation, Intellectual Property litigation and Securities litigation by Best Lawyers’ national rankings.
Winslow Taylor received an “AV Preeminent” rating, the highest possible, from Martindale-Hubbell, a highly regarded information-services company serving the legal profession. The designation is reserved for attorneys rated by their peers on ethical standards as well as legal expertise and is awarded to only 10% of attorneys in the United States. Winslow specializes in commercial litigation, plaintiff’s personal injury litigation and maritime law. The firm maintains offices in Winston-Salem and Emerald Isle.
Terri Cummings has been named the vice president of talent and workforce at Greater Winston-Salem Inc. She will serve on the organization’s leadership team and advance efforts to promote education and workforce alignment throughout Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Cummings has an undergraduate degree in business with a concentration in industrial-organizational psychology and a master of science in leadership and human-resource development with a concentration in workforce development. She is certified by the Human Resource Certification Institute as a Professional in Human Resources and by the Society for Human Resource Management as a Senior Certified Professional.
Jennifer Mabe of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Realty has been named the managing broker for the company’s Kernersville office. She has been part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolinas Companies’ team as a top performer in the Winston-Salem office and was most recently recognized as a member of the Leading Edge Society, which places her in the top 8% of all 50,000+ sales associates in the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Network. The Kernersville office is located at 500 Pineview Drive, Suite 201, Kernersville.
The following area people graduated from Leadership North Carolina Class XXVII on Sept. 22:
- Ryan Homer, vice president, branch manager Fidelity Investments, Guilford County
- Lisa Hughes, Yadkin county manager
- Laura Lee, senior vice president, economic development, Greater Winston-Salem, Forsyth County
- Susan McCracken, director of career development and economic Appalachian State University, Watauga County
- Allen Suttle, director, business banking, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank, Forsyth County
- Alicia Williams, chief human resources officer, DMJ & Co. PLLC, Guilford County
Brianna Ashley of LifeStore Bank in West Jefferson graduated from the inaugural class of the Senior Leadership Development Institute. The institute is designed to promote the development of leaders poised to take the next step in their careers and is designed for mid- and senior-level bank leaders.
Kent Thompson has been named chief financial officer at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. He succeeds Don Trippel who retired Sept. 30 after 18 years of service. Thompson has 30 years of experience in health care finance, consulting and operations. He is a native of Thomasville, and studied accounting at N.C. State University.
CBRE Triad has opened an office in Winston-Salem. The company leased space at 601 W. Fourth St., suite 220. This is the second location for the company in the Triad market. Its main office is located in Greensboro at 101 CentrePort Drive, suite 160.
Lindsey Sowers has joined Cannon & Company, LLP as a senior tax accountant. She graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and has 19 years of experience in accounting, audit and tax areas.
William T. Miller of Lexington has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Council on Developmental Disabilities. He will serve as a person with a developmental disability. Miller is a lawyer who focuses on estate planning, Social Security and disability insurance. He previously served as the executive director of the North Carolina Statewide Independent Living Council in Raleigh.
Matthew M. Potter of Pfafftown has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Council on Educational Services for Exceptional Children as an individual with a disability. He is a consultant for the Horizons Residential Care Workforce Development Grant, Community Bridges Consulting Group, and the Wake Forest University Athletic Department. Potter is also a member of the CenterPoint Human Services I/DD Advisory Committee and the CenterPoint Human Services Board of Directors.
Jacquie Gilliam of Greensboro has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the North Carolina Museum of Art Board of Trustees as a 13th congressional district representative. She has worked as a philanthropy consultant for more than 25 years. Gilliam serves as co-chair of the city of Greensboro Task Force on arts and sustainability. She also serves on the N.C. Aquarium Society, ArtsGreensboro, Weatherspoon Arts Foundation and United Way of Greater Greensboro.
