Business Milestones, Sunday, Oct. 4

Kent Thompson has been named chief financial officer at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital. He succeeds Don Trippel who retired Sept. 30 after 18 years of service. Thompson has 30 years of experience in health care finance, consulting and operations. He is a native of Thomasville, and studied accounting at N.C. State University.

CBRE Triad has opened an office in Winston-Salem. The company leased space at 601 W. Fourth St., suite 220. This is the second location for the company in the Triad market. Its main office is located in Greensboro at 101 CentrePort Drive, suite 160.

Lindsey Sowers has joined Cannon & Company, LLP as a senior tax accountant. She graduated from UNC-Greensboro with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and has 19 years of experience in accounting, audit and tax areas.

William T. Miller of Lexington has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper to the Council on Developmental Disabilities. He will serve as a person with a developmental disability. Miller is a lawyer who focuses on estate planning, Social Security and disability insurance. He previously served as the executive director of the North Carolina Statewide Independent Living Council in Raleigh.