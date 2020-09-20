Business Milestones: Sunday, Sept. 20

Mike Lewis of Lewis and Keller Attorneys recently celebrated his 50th anniversary in the practice of law by being recognized in USNews/Best Lawyers as a best lawyer in both eminent domain and personal injury litigation for the 25th straight year.
Reynolds American Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the fourth consecutive year and has again been named by Fortune Magazine as one of its 2020 Best Workplaces. More than 85% of employees stated that the company is a great place to work.
Tony Robinson has been named director of advancement and strategic initiatives at Calvary Day School. He will be responsible for fundraising, community outreach, and school growth. Robinson is a native of Asheville. He has a bachelor's degree in human services from Montreat College and a master's degree in religion with a concentration in Christian leadership from Liberty University.
Kristin L. Oliver has been named the chief human resources officer at HanesBrands. She has more than 15 years of experience in executive human resources and employment law. Oliver was previously with the Walgreens Boots Alliance where she was the senior vice president and chief human resources officer for Walgreens. She earned her law degree at Harvard Law School. Oliver earned her bachelor’s degree at Oklahoma State University.
Allen J. Smart of Winston-Salem has been appointed the interim executive director of the Foundation for a Healthy High Point. He is the former interim president/CEO and vice president of programs at the Kate B. Reynolds Charitable Trust. The Foundation for a Healthy High Point was established in 2013 after the merger of High Point Regional Health and UNC Healthcare.
Sam Elliott has joined CBRE Triad as a research analyst. He is a graduate of Hampden-Sydney College with a a bachelor’s degree in economics and business. Elliot took part in CBRE Triad’s summer internship program in 2019. He will be responsible for research operations in the Triad office.
Don Jackson has been named to the newly created role of Small Business Administration director at Truliant Federal Credit Union. He will be responsible for leading and building Truliant’s SBA loan platform across its regional divisions.
Peggy Baron-Antolin, the owner of Office Evolution of the Triad, has received the Small Business Advocate of the Year Award from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Brittany Barnes has joined CBRE Triad and CBRE Raleigh as the company’s Human Resources Manager. She will be responsible for carrying out the day-to-day operations and management of the Human Resources Department. Barnes has more than 10 years of human resources experience. She is a graduate of N.C. State University with a bachelor’s in communication and received a master’s degree in human resources development from Villanova University.
The following people have joined Leonard Ryden Burr Real Estate:
Julie Hanes, Realtor; Margaret Felts, Realtor; Scott Huber, Realtor; Jill Dalley, Realtor; and Nathaniel "Joey” Ayers, Realtor.
