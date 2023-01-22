Business Milestones

Announcements

LEAD Girls of NC, a local nonprofit focused on empowering at-risk/low-income girls, has appointed three new directors to its board and added a facilitator to its staff. LEAD (Learning Everyday Accomplishing Dreams) serves more than 300 girls annually in Forsyth County through in-school programming with partner middle schools in addition to weekend and summer offerings.

New members of the LEAD board of directors are Shana Folk, assistant vice president, diversity, equity and inclusion officer with Allegacy Federal Credit Union; Tahja Gaymon, director of alumnae engagement for Salem Academy; and Tamisha Keith, director of gift planning for N.C. A&T.

The LEAD Girls of NC board is chaired by Amanda Hughes, environmental, health and safety manager with KIND. Chelsea Barnes, attorney with the Winston-Salem office of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, serves as secretary and Caitlin Browne, cost controller for Ontex Operations USA, serves as treasurer. Additional board directors are Fanetta Bryant Jones, Katina Little and Angela Monell.

Entering 2023, LEAD is expanding its programming with new partnerships at Paisley Middle School and Philo-Hill Magnet Academy, and recently named Shonette Lewis as LEAD facilitator.

Shonette Lewis comes to LEAD with more than 15 years of education experience.

LEAD Girls will celebrate seven years of service to the community at its annual Soiree on March 12. This year’s event theme is “Hear Her Roar” and the event will take place at ROAR on Liberty Street in Winston-Salem. Event details will be available at leadgirls.org.

Awards

Jesse Cureton, Novant Health executive vice president and chief consumer officer, was recognized Jan. 16 with a Martin Luther King Jr. Emerging Leader Award by the National Diversity Awards. Cureton is being honored for his work building innovative consumer experiences that prioritize health equity, as well as employee experiences that are national models for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The National Diversity Award’s mission is to honor influential individuals, organizations and businesses advancing diversity, exemplifying leadership and demonstrating corporate responsibility in their respective workplaces and communities. The MLK Emerging Leader Award recognizes corporate leaders who exemplify the same leadership attributes as Martin Luther King Jr. — integrity, determination and intelligence.

The Boone Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its winners of the 2022 Watauga County Business of the Year Awards: Small business, Alray Tire and Automotive; large business, AMOREM; and startup business, 180 Float Spa.

The winners were formally recognized Jan. 19 during the sold-out Seventh Annual High Country Economic Kickoff Event, presented by Peak Insurance Group.

The annual Business of the Year awards are sponsored by Carolina Mountain Title.

On the Move

John Morrow has been named office managing partner of Womble Bond Dickinson’s Winston-Salem and Greensboro offices. He succeeds Kim Mann, who has led the Winston-Salem office for the past five years and the Greensboro office since last year. Morrow’s practice focuses primarily on infringement disputes involving patents, trademarks/trade dress, and copyrights, as well as unfair competition, trade secret misappropriation, false advertising and cybersecurity. He served as chairman of Womble Bond Dickinson’s intellectual property litigation practice group from 2012 to 2021.

Truliant Federal Credit Union announced that it has promoted Jeremy Cline to the role of vice president of member success and loyalty. Previously, he was senior director of member success and loyalty.

Accounting, tax and advisory firm RH CPAs has announced a new hire. Leane Rafalko is an incoming audit manager in RH’s Lexington office.

Womble Bond Dickinson has promoted 16 new partners and of counsel. Those in Winston-Salem include: Chris Hewitt, of counsel, and Kimberly Richards and Gemma Saluta, both partners. Hewitt is a corporate and private wealth lawyer, focusing his practice in the areas of complex estate planning, generational wealth transfer planning, trust and estate administration and tax-exempt planning. Richards guides clients in corporate and commercial real estate transactions, including financings, acquisitions, dispositions and real estate development projects. Saluta defends large insurance carriers in first-party bad faith litigation.