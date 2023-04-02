Achievers

Bojangles invited the top 12 out of 4,500 certified biscuit makers to its headquarters for a bake-off — the first time the chain has held this unique competition in three years. Restaurant leaders nominated the best bakers from both franchise and company-owned restaurants to compete for the title of Biscuit Maker Champion.

Edith Chavez-Nava of the Yadkinville store, won second place and $500 as a franchise restaurant finalist.

The 500-plus biscuits made during the competition were shared with the crowd and donated to Roof Above, a local organization that provides street outreach, day services, emergency shelter, and permanent supportive housing in Charlotte.



Winston Starts held the fourth annual Investor Forum on March 23 at its offices at 500 W. 5th St. in Winston-Salem. The competition was once again sponsored by Bank of America.

Eleven companies competed in the annual pitch competition designed to provide exposure for early and growth stage companies to potential investors. A total of $8,000 was awarded to the top two companies based on scoring from a panel comprised of startup industry experts and investors.

Founder Dave Miller and his company DHN Solutions took first place honors and $5,000 in the competition. DHN Solutions is a B2B SaaS company that works to increases uptake of preventive care services with its cloud-based, automated Mobile Patient Technology for Health program leveraged by a local hospital system.

Second prize money of $3,000 was awarded to mōmi and founder Hal Eason. The company mōmi makes life better for moms and their babies with revolutionary patented products that work to replicate natural nursing with their “bottle that works like a mom” and their “breast pump that works like a baby.”

“This year’s competition was our most successful yet. We had over 200 registrants and 11 companies from a wide range of industries, business models and stages of maturity competing to win prize money and generate interest from investors from across the state and southeast,” said Stan Parker, president of Winston Starts.



HanesBrands has earned the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award for Sustained Excellence in Energy Management from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, marking the company’s 14th consecutive award for continued progress in environmental sustainability. HanesBrands was recognized by the EPA for significant improvements to overall energy performance. The company launched aggressive 2030 sustainability goals, including reducing energy use by an additional 25%, using 100% renewable electricity and launching science-based emission reduction targets. When compared to a 2007 baseline, HBI’s energy intensity (energy per pound) has reduced by 26%, CO2 intensity has reduced by 46%, absolute CO2 emissions are down 60%, and 55% of total energy in 2022 came from renewable sources.

Grants

Through its inclusion in the Appalachian Gateway Community Initiative, Watauga County Economic Development was recently awarded a $5,000 seed grant to study the advancement of the arts along the U.S. 321 corridor between Boone and Blowing Rock. A team organized by Watauga Economic Development, and inclusive of partners representing each community, will work to administer the grant and communicate findings.

The main purpose of the project will be to explore how the arts may be advanced in the existing corridor between Watauga County’s two largest towns, and how the introduction of the arts in this developing area may spur greater economic development.

For information, contact Joe Furman at joe@boonechamber.com or 828-264-3082.

On the Move

Wake Forest University President Susan R. Wente has appointed Jacqueline Travisano as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Travisano will begin her new role at Wake Forest in July. She currently serves as executive vice president for business and finance and chief operating officer at the University of Miami.

Shannon Myers, a recently named general manager of Cross Creek Country Club, is the first woman to hold the position since the club opened in 1973.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has named Michelle Jenkins to the newly created role of vice president of financial fraud investigation. Also, Csilla Dobey has been named director, it service desk and business continuity planning operations at Truliant Federal Credit Union.

IFB Solutions recently promoted several employees to key leadership roles across the organization: Ken Edwards, chief supply chain officer; Randy Buckner, vice president of manufacturing operations; and Shannon

Satterfield, director of professional services. The nonprofit also promoted Natalya Pochkhidze to director of accounting, Seth Anderson to senior director of marketing and development, Kelly Speas to

director of ratio and recruitment, Shashank Muttineni to senior

manager, enterprise resource planning and e-commerce and Luyann Ledesma to human resources manager.