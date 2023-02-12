Announcements

Greensboro Area Health Education Center has changed its name to Piedmont Area Health Education Center.

Affiliated with the North Carolina Area Health Education Centers program of the UNC School of Medicine at Chapel Hill and a division of Cone Health, the organization has adopted the new name to better represent the geographic areas it serves: Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Guilford, Montgomery, Orange, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

The new name will also better align with the naming conventions used by other regional health education centers in the NC AHEC Program.

Piedmont AHEC will continue to provide and support educational activities and services with a focus on primary care in rural communities and those with less access to resources, as it has done since it was established in 1974.

Institute for Supply Management’s Carolinas-Virginia Affiliate is partnering with Congdon Yards and Visit High Point for their first regional conference since 2019. The event is set for March 30-31 and includes presenters from Floor & Décor, Velcro Corporation, American Tire Distributors, SCM Talent and ISM CEO Tom Derry.

ISM brings back its student case competition, allowing undergraduate and graduate students the chance to showcase their talent and skills in supply chain management to a panel of judges and potential employers.

Universities participating in the competition include N.C. A&T, N.C. State, Virginia Commonwealth University and UNC-Wilmington.

Sponsors of the event include Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, PSM Workforce Solutions, Resilinc, Vendorful, Sunstates Security, Supreme Maintenance Organization, SCM Talent and Visit High Point.

To register, visit tinyurl.com/74carjm6.

Greater Winston-Salem has announced new positions on the board of directors for 2023. Cathy Pace, president and CEO of Allegacy Federal Credit Union, will serve as board chairwoman. Others include: chairman-elect, Mike Lancaster; treasurer, Aprille Bell; secretary, Elwood Robinson; immediate past chairman, David Neill; economic retention chairwoman, Janet Spriggs; public policy chairman, Sam Metzler; engagement chair, Coleman Team; entrepreneurial chairman, Steve Lineberger; and emerging leaders chairwoman, Mamie Sutphin.

Board committees oversee the development of these key initiatives: Economic retention, public policy, engagement, entrepreneurialism and emerging leaders.

Awards

Seven North Carolina companies, including Navis TubeTex in Davidson County, were recognized recently for growing their sales success in international markets at the 2022 Governor’s Export Awards. The companies service a range of sectors, from tactical components to bicycle wheel manufacturing and textile machinery.

The Governor’s Office partnered with the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina to develop this awards program, now in its fourth year. The EDPNC and its International Trade Division work with companies all over the state to navigate trade agreements, language barriers and other obstacles when it comes to exporting goods.

Navis TubeTex received the Governor’s Award for Excellence which is given each year to recognize one North Carolina company that has made significant contributions in the effort to increase North Carolina exports. Navis TubeTex designs, engineers and manufactures the world’s leading machinery for the global knit, woven, nonwoven, technical and geotextile industries. Navis TubeTex has customers in more than 65 countries.

North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association awarded the Griff & June Glover Award for Service to the Association to Dave Gronewoller, president and CEO at GC Partners in Winston-Salem.

The recognition took place at the NCRLA’s annual Stars of the Industry, a hospitality awards gala. It was held Feb. 27 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel in Durham.

Grants

In the 2022 cycle of the Greater Winston-Salem Minority Business Enterprise Grant program, the entrepreneurial advisory committee has distributed a total of $223,000 in funding to 21 locally-owned small businesses. The MBE Grant fund was established in 2020 through private donations to promote sustained economic recovery from the pandemic and job retention for Black and Latinx-Owned small businesses in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. The fund will allocate a total of $1.2 million over five years, culminating in 2024.

Grants awarded in December 2022 ranged from $3,000 to $20,000 per business. Award amounts were based on the applicant’s requested amount and proposed use of funds, sustainability and impact. Businesses that received grants during this cycle are in fields including construction, financial services, mental health and counseling services, transportation, early education and childcare and more.

Recipients included: Abel Flores Masonry, Able Transporation Services, Clean and Clear Residential Cleaning Service, Creando Familias Felices, Design Edge, Dignity Justified, Dove Inner City Notary, Dove’s Inner Beauty, Eljean Transport, Flores Cruz Masonry, Gentileese Place – Bailey Preschool, Infinity Care, Landamur, Little Gifts Learning Academy, Ondrea Dignity Products, RubyG’s Buttercreme Sensations, Sandra’s Family Child Care, Sherman’s Drop In, Team J Construction, Total Enterprise Majorel and Winston-Salem Tees.