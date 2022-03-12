Business Milestones

The Shoe Market was named a winner of a Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine. The Shoe Market was featured in the November/December 2021 issue of Footwear Insight along with 69 other stores that were recognized as winners of the Gold Medal honors.

The Gold Medal Service Awards are presented to stores that earn a score of 70 or better based on the results of a mystery shopping evaluation authorized by Footwear Insight and conducted by an independent third party mystery shopping firm. The Shoe Market achieved its recognition by earning points on 26 different criteria involved in the shoe buying process, starting with “how promptly were you greeted,” to the measuring of the shopper’s foot, all the way through the check-out process and the quality of the bag the shopper received on the way out the door.