Business Milestones

On the Move
Blue Door Group Real Estate, a real estate firm headquartered in Winston-Salem, has announced that Hollie Breazeale is now the contract manager for the brokerage firm.
Kolton Hawks has been promoted to van product manager for Mickey Truck Bodies and Heather Hankins has been promoted to director of human resources. Also, Nicole Hicks has joined Mickey Truck Bodies as accounts payable Specialist for the company’s four fleet service centers in North Carolina, Florida, Illinois and New Jersey. Hicks is based in Mickey’s main manufacturing complex in High Point.
Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Zach Nichols to the role of vice president, commercial market executive, Triad. Also, the financial institution has promoted Paul Southern to vice president of IT infrastructure and operations.
Achievers
American Emergency Vehicles has custom built a Ford Transit Type III ambulance for Life EMS Ambulance in Michigan. The new ambulance combines a Ford Transit cutaway chassis with a modular body.
AEV engineers worked with its partner Mickey Truck Bodies in High Point and Life EMS Ambulance in designing the customized Type III Ford transit to meet specific safety and patient care needs. The ambulance has a narrow, 86” body, conducive to navigating congested, urban areas. It is enhanced with AEV engineering innovations.
As of Jan. 25, the Mickey Truck Bodies team at the main manufacturing campus in High Point had gone 362 days without recording a single lost-time accident. Teammates at the company’s van body manufacturing plant in Berwick, Pa., were working on an 837-day streak without a lost-time accident over the same span.
Twenty-five school leaders from North Carolina have been selected for the inaugural cohort of the Assistant Principal Accelerator Leadership Program, a joint partnership among the North Carolina Principals and Assistant Principals’ Association, the Belk Foundation and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. The newly established AP Accelerator Program is a statewide leadership initiative funded by NCDPI and the Belk Foundation to fast track promising assistant principals for principal positions.
Local leaders who were selected include: Chris Adams, East Davidson High School; Bridget Hayes, Career Center, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; Justin Marckel, Southwest Elementary School, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; and Stefanie Stroud, Oak Grove High School.
Working with NCPAPA and a team of effective and experienced mentors, the inaugural cohort will participate in a concentrated curriculum focused on research-based competencies and practices associated with successful school turnaround efforts. They will also receive intensive coaching and group mentoring to accelerate their readiness to lead and transform high-needs schools.
NCPAPA will pilot and refine the curriculum with the inaugural cohort and add additional cohorts with a goal of adding 100 principal-ready candidates each year to the candidate pool for high-needs schools.
Announcements
The city of High Point will hold virtual public meetings at 10 a.m. March 18 and at 6:30 p.m. March 22 and 24 to gather information for the city’s Annual Action Plan for Fiscal year 2022, which covers the period July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023. The meetings were originally scheduled for earlier in the month.
The meetings will be used to solicit the views and comments of individuals and organizations concerning the needs in the community.
The city anticipates, based on last fiscal year’s allocation, that it may receive an estimated Community Development Block Grant entitlement award for $940,000 and an estimated HOME entitlement grant for $545,000 for FY 2022. In preparing its CDBG application, the city intends to afford citizens, local agencies and interested parties the opportunity to become involved in the planning process.
All interested citizens are encouraged to attend these public meetings, and they will be given the opportunity to present comments.
To participate, visit www.HighPointNC.gov/VirtualPublicMeeting.
Public comments can also be submitted by calling 336-883-3349 and leaving a message; emailing publiccomment@highpointnc.gov; sending written comments to Thanena Wilson, City of High Point, 211 S. Hamilton St., Room 312, High Point, NC 27260; or faxing 336-883-3355.
Surry Community College has been selected again as a Military Friendly School for 2022-2023. This is the 11th year the college has received this honor.
Surry Community College’s veterans affairs specialist, Jay McDougal, served 13 years in the Army.
The 2022-2023 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May and October issue of G.I. Jobs magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Awards
High Point University, UNCG and Wake Forest University have been recognized with the 2021 Tree Campus Higher Education award, formerly known as Tree Campus USA.
Tree Campus Higher Education, an Arbor Day Foundation program, honors colleges and universities and their leaders for promoting healthy trees and engaging students and staff in the spirit of conservation.
Tree Campus Higher Education, a national program launched in 2008, recognizes colleges and universities who meet the following five standards: Establishing a tree advisory committee, evidence of a tree-care plan, dedicated annual expenditures for the campus tree program, an Arbor Day observance and student service learning projects.
The Shoe Market was named a winner of a Gold Medal Service Award for Outstanding Customer Service by Footwear Insight magazine. The Shoe Market was featured in the November/December 2021 issue of Footwear Insight along with 69 other stores that were recognized as winners of the Gold Medal honors.
The Gold Medal Service Awards are presented to stores that earn a score of 70 or better based on the results of a mystery shopping evaluation authorized by Footwear Insight and conducted by an independent third party mystery shopping firm. The Shoe Market achieved its recognition by earning points on 26 different criteria involved in the shoe buying process, starting with “how promptly were you greeted,” to the measuring of the shopper’s foot, all the way through the check-out process and the quality of the bag the shopper received on the way out the door.
The Gold Medal Service Awards are open to all independently owned shoe stores and regional chains that have significant shoe businesses.
