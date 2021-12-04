Business Milestones

Attorney General Josh Stein recently awarded four Triad leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.

The Triad recipients are: Ingram Bell, program manager at Gate City Coalition; N.C. Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, who represents District 75 (Forsyth County) in the N.C. House of Representatives; Dean Bagnoni, masonry teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem; and the Piedmont Land Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental organization based in Greensboro.

* * * *

Joslin Davis, of counsel to the Winston-Salem law firm Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler, was honored with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers’ Professionalism Award at its November 2021 annual meeting in Chicago. The award is presented to a lawyer who has consistently exhibited the highest level of professionalism in the practice of law.

* * * *