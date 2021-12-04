Business Milestones

Achievers
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 122 individuals, including Kerrie Ann Brown of Kernersville and Trisha Marie Sinnett of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Nov. 22.
Kilpatrick Townsend’s Michael Grace was recently named a “Top 100 Attorney” by the National Black Lawyers for 2021. Grace is an associate in the firm’s Winston-Salem office where he focuses his practice on business and finance, securities and mergers and acquisitions.
Halvorsen Family Law Group has announced that both of the partners with the firm, Deborah S. Halvorsen and Kristin Kelly Broyles, have been included on the Best Lawyers in America list for 2022. This list is based on more than 10.8 million confidential evaluations provided by attorneys throughout the country, and the rankings are a leading, unbiased source of legal referrals in the United States.
Also, Broyles, a North Carolina board-certified specialist in family law, recently celebrated her five-year anniversary with the group.
Awards
Attorney General Josh Stein recently awarded four Triad leaders with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award. The attorney general distributes these awards annually to honor North Carolinians who work to keep people safe, healthy and happy in their communities.
The Triad recipients are: Ingram Bell, program manager at Gate City Coalition; N.C. Rep. Donny C. Lambeth, who represents District 75 (Forsyth County) in the N.C. House of Representatives; Dean Bagnoni, masonry teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Winston-Salem; and the Piedmont Land Conservancy, a nonprofit environmental organization based in Greensboro.
Joslin Davis, of counsel to the Winston-Salem law firm Allman Spry Davis Leggett & Crumpler, was honored with the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers’ Professionalism Award at its November 2021 annual meeting in Chicago. The award is presented to a lawyer who has consistently exhibited the highest level of professionalism in the practice of law.
In recognition of quality and patient safety, four Novant Health Ambulatory Surgery Centers have been named a Leapfrog Top Ambulatory Surgery Center in 2021, making up nearly a third of the only 13 selected nationally for the competitive award. This is the inaugural year of Leapfrog’s Top ASC award which honors top performers as verified by the Leapfrog ASC Survey, a national watchdog organization of employers and other purchasers widely acknowledged as the toughest standard-setters for health care safety and quality.
The recognized Novant Health ambulatory surgery centers are:
Novant Health Kernersville Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health Brunswick Endoscopy Center
Novant Health Huntersville Outpatient Surgery Center
Novant Health Ballantyne Outpatient Surgery Center
The quality of patient care across many areas of ASC performance is considered in identifying award winners, including staffing, patient experience, hand hygiene, surgical checklist protocols and error prevention.
Old Dominion Freight Line’s premium service has earned the company the MASTIO Quality Award for national less-than-truckload carriers for a 12th consecutive year. The industry’s study ranked Old Dominion as the top national carrier according to logistics professionals assessing carrier performance across 28 key attributes — with the company outranking its competitors in more than half of those attributes.
Even as the pandemic recovery mired much of the trucking industry in supply chain backups, Old Dominion ranked highest among customers for categories including “shipments picked up when promised,” “shipments delivered when promised” and “competitive transit times.” The carrier also ranked highly for its customer interactions, earning top marks for “carrier is trustworthy” and “drivers are courteous and professional.” Mastio & Company’s annual survey collects LTL freight shippers’ responses and identifies the importance of performance factors upon carrier choice.
The 2021 MASTIO study findings are a result of interviews with 1,485 customers between July and November 2021, providing approximately 4,800 total observations. The 17th annual study includes 8,700 qualitative responses to 10 open-ended questions, which were collected through telephone interviews with key decision-makers.
Military
A King native is serving aboard USS Essex, a U.S. Navy Wasp class amphibious assault ship.
Seaman Hayden Gerstemeier is a 2019 Stokes Early College High School graduate. Today, Gerstemeier serves as a Navy interior communications electrician.
“Interior communication electricians work on all interior shipboard communications, to include but not limited to, the ship’s television distribution system, phones, announcing systems, safety and indicating alarm systems, sound powered phones, helm steering indicators and navigation equipment,” said Gerstemeier. “On USS Essex, interior communication electricians own over 12,000 pieces of equipment to aid in the ship’s mission.”
Homeported in San Diego, USS Essex is the second ship in the Wasp-class of multipurpose amphibious assault ships and the fifth ship named for Essex County, Mass. Essex was a 1000-ton ironclad river gunboat of the U.S. Army and later U.S. Navy during the American Civil War.
On the Move
Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Benjamin J. Whisler to the role of vice president of treasury.
Jasmine H. Gregory has joined the Halvorsen Family Law Group as an associate attorney representing family law clients.
