Business Milestones

Achievers

Kernersville native Robert Eskridge, an audit associate at BDO, an accounting and consulting firm in Raleigh, recently passed his fourth and final CPA exam — passing all on the first attempt.

Eskridge completed both his undergraduate degree in accounting and Master of Science in accountancy degree at UNC-Wilmington.

The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has announced its inaugural class of emerging leaders who will participate in the Home Furnishings Leadership Institute at High Point University on Feb. 20-24. The 25 participants from across the industry were selected from a nominated pool of candidates. Fashioned after the Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young President’s Organization and Chief Executives Organization — attended by many leaders in the industry — the Leadership Institute is founded on the power and impact of peer learning gained through focused tutorials.