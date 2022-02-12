Business Milestones

Achievers
Kernersville native Robert Eskridge, an audit associate at BDO, an accounting and consulting firm in Raleigh, recently passed his fourth and final CPA exam — passing all on the first attempt.
Eskridge completed both his undergraduate degree in accounting and Master of Science in accountancy degree at UNC-Wilmington.
* * * *
The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has announced its inaugural class of emerging leaders who will participate in the Home Furnishings Leadership Institute at High Point University on Feb. 20-24. The 25 participants from across the industry were selected from a nominated pool of candidates. Fashioned after the Harvard Business School Seminar for the Young President’s Organization and Chief Executives Organization — attended by many leaders in the industry — the Leadership Institute is founded on the power and impact of peer learning gained through focused tutorials.
The institute will focus on the four pillars of leadership skills as agents of change: Vision, given by Ron Wanek, Ashley Furniture Industries; communication, given by Bob Maricich, International Market Centers; execution, given by John Bray, Vanguard Furniture; and culture, given by Irv Blumkin, Nebraska Furniture Mart. Select faculty from the university’s Phillips School of Business and the Nido R. Qubein School of Communications will lead a combination of lectures and discussions.
The members of the inaugural class of the Home Furnishings Institute are: Alice Anderson, accessory buyer, Haverty’s Furniture; Ryan Blumkin, executive vice president, Nebraska Furniture Mart; Tan Cheeranont, director of planning and purchasing, Hooker Furnishings Company; Alex Cihak, vice president of business development, Elements International; Bo Coconis, vice president/general manager, Coconis Furniture; Ryan Fitzpatrick, head of furniture, décor and textiles, Wayfair; Anderson Gibbons, chief marketing officer, STI/Revolution; Sydney Harris, director of organizational development, Furnitureland South; Kyle Heikes, senior client strategist, FurnitureDealer.net; Jill Johnson, vice president of marketing, Tempur Sealy International; Alex Kirsch, president of dealer services, FurnitureDealer.net; Mike Korzin, director of retail operations, La-Z-Boy; Ryan Mahoney, senior vice president — leasing, International Market Centers; Damian Pherigo, vice president, C.S. Wo and Sons; Jason Phillips, vice president, Phillips Collection; Troy Pittenger, vice president of finance, Norwalk Furniture; Shane Pohlman, director of furniture, Nebraska Furniture Mart; Bennett Rasmussen, controller, RC Willey; Patrick Shelton, vice president of sales, Valdese Weavers; Patrick Spaugh, attorney, Womble Bond Dickinson LLP; Garland Turner, vice president new projects, 1915 South; Travis Wagner, senior vice president of global manufacturing, Ashley Furniture Industries; Cameron Wanek, senior vice president of supply chain planning and business analytics, Ashley Furniture Industries; Erin Weir, vice president and cofounder, Gail Doby Coaching; and Jared Worrall, national sales manager, Classic Home.
* * * *
The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners announced that 49 North Carolina candidates passed the Uniform CPA Examination in December.
Local individuals included Paul Franklin Ashley of Boone and Devin Paul Geinosky and Rusty Wayne Walser, both of Clemmons.
The candidates must now meet the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements to become licensed as North Carolina CPAs.
* * * *
Fayetteville Realtor Wendy Harris was installed as the 2022 N.C. Realtors president during a recent ceremony in Greensboro.
Under the theme of “Building Bridges that last 100 Years,” Harris hopes to strengthen North Carolina’s communities through affordability, availability and sustainability.
Local 2022 N.C. Realtors who were installed as district vice presidents included Ray Alexander (Region 5) and John McPherson (Region 6).
* * * *
The Elderlaw Firm founder and owner, Dennis J. Toman, has been recognized again as a Super Lawyer. This summer, Toman will celebrate his 25th anniversary as an elder law attorney.
Awards
High Point University recently welcomed local business owners and city of High Point leaders to celebrate HPU’s continued partnerships with the growing city in which it resides.
The annual Community Partner Luncheon honors the dedication of businesses and organizations to welcome the 100,000 visitors HPU attracts to the city each year.
Each year at the event, several businesses are honored for their dedication to moving the city forward. The following awards were presented:
HPU’s 2021 Spirit to Serve Award — LaQuinta Hotel
HPU’s 2021 Crowd Favorite Award — High Point Bagels
HPU’s Five-Star Review Award — Beamer Tire
On the Move
State Farm has welcomed new agent Alan Crowder to its family of Good Neighbor agents in Winston-Salem. Crowder’s agency, at 10662 Old U.S. 52, is set to open its doors March 1. Crowder worked for another State Farm agent for almost two years prior to opening his agency. His office includes three staff members: Hailey Delbridge, Gabriella Hawkins and Mikala Coble.
Eastern Music Festival has announced the addition of Erika Frazier, a vocalist and multi-instrumentalist from Winston-Salem, as the organization’s new media and communications director. Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, to be held June 25-July 30 on the campus of Guilford College and in other venues in Greensboro and across the state.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.