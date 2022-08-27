Business Milestones

Achievers

Spilman Thomas & Battle announced that 60 of the firm’s attorneys, including Matthew W. Georgitis and Stephanie U. Eaton, both of Winston-Salem, were selected by their peers for inclusion on the 2023 Best Lawyers list; 10 were selected as Best Lawyers “Lawyers of the Year”; and nine others, including Lee D. Denton, Steven C. Hemric and James E. Simon, all of Winston-Salem, were selected as Best Lawyers “Ones to Watch.”

Georgitis was recognized for construction law; Eaton was recognized for litigation — construction, product liability litigation — defendants; Denton was recognized for commercial litigation, construction law, litigation — construction; Hemric was recognized for construction law, litigation — construction; and Simon was recognized for appellate practice, commercial litigation, insurance law, personal injury litigation — defendants.

Recognition by Best Lawyers is based entirely on peer review. Its methodology is designed to capture the consensus opinion of leading lawyers about the professional abilities of their colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton has announced that 228 Kilpatrick Townsend attorneys — including 28 in the Winston-Salem office — have been honored by their peers in the 2023 editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America.

The Best Lawyers are: Alton L. Absher III, litigation — intellectual property, litigation — patent; John C. Alemanni, patent law; Stephen R. Berlin, environmental law, litigation — environmental; Susan H. Boyles, commercial litigation, insurance law, litigation — banking and finance, litigation — insurance, personal injury litigation — defendants; Mark D. Boynton, construction law, litigation — construction; William M. Bryner, franchise law, litigation — intellectual property, trademark law; Charles W. Calkins, biotechnology and life sciences practice, litigation — intellectual property, litigation — patent, patent law; Adam H. Charnes, appellate practice, commercial litigation, litigation — first amendment, product liability litigation — defendants; Matias Ferrario, litigation — intellectual property, litigation — patent; Steven Gardner, litigation — intellectual property, litigation — patent, patent law; Chad D. Hansen, commercial litigation, health care law; G. William Joyner III, corporate compliance law, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions law, securities/capital markets law, securities regulation, venture capital law; Richard J. Keshian, commercial litigation, eminent domain and condemnation law, mass tort litigation/class actions — defendants, product liability litigation — defendants; George L. Little Jr., antitrust law, commercial litigation, litigation — intellectual property, trademark law; Charles F. McDowell IV, government relations practice; Laura C. Miller, advertising law, copyright law, litigation — intellectual property, trademark law; Michael A. Myers, banking and finance law, commercial transactions/uniform commercial code law, mergers and acquisitions law, real estate law; Tiffani D. Otey, trademark law; Julie Barker Pape, bankruptcy and creditor debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law; N. Dean Powell Jr., patent law; Cynthia B. Rothschild, biotechnology and life sciences practice, patent law; Jeffrey T. Skinner, financial services regulation law, securities/capital markets law, securities regulation; and Jason M. Wenker, commercial litigation, technology law.

The Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in America are: Michael A. Grace Jr., banking and finance law, corporate law; Elizabeth L. Winters, commercial litigation; Regan Adamson, financial services regulation law; Minnie Kim, intellectual property law, litigation — intellectual property, litigation — patent; and Allison W. Dobson, patent law.

Also, these Winston-Salem attorneys from Kilpatrick Townsend were named “Lawyer of the Year for the Triad” for their particular area of expertise: Steve Berlin, Triad Litigation — Environmental “Lawyer of the Year”; Susan Boyles, Triad Insurance Law — “Lawyer of the Year;” Charles Calkins, Triad Patent Law “Lawyer of the Year;” G. William Joyner III, Triad Mergers and Acquisitions Law “Lawyer of the Year;” and Richard Keshian, Triad Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions — Defendants “Lawyer of the Year.”

Military

A native of Winston-Salem serves the U.S. Navy aboard one of the world’s largest warships, the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson.

Seaman Jacob Dinovi, a 2020 Carmel High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago.

“I was inspired to join the Navy because my goal is to be a special warfare combatant craft crewman,” said Dinovi.

Today, Dinovi serves as an undesignated sailor.

Undesignated sailors maintain and preserve ships while learning about different jobs aboard their ship. Right now, Dinovi is working with yeomen. Yeomen are responsible for maintaining and updating records for personnel aboard their ship.

On the Move

Yaveshia Clegg,

a real estate sales professional in Greensboro, has joined the Keller Williams Triad Market Center.

Becca Lard,

a former elementary school teacher in Forsyth County, has joined Cognition Davie as an education center manager. Cognition Davie is an interactive museum that promotes hands-on exploration, learning and innovation for the community through exhibits, experiences and events.