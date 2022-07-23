Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina Bankers Association has announced its board of directors for the 2022-2023 term. Leading its new board, effective following the NCBA’s 126th annual convention held June 12-15, will be incoming chairwoman Mary Willis, president and CEO of Fidelity Bank in Fuquay-Varina. Jim Hansen, regional president at PNC Bank, will serve as vice chairman.

Additionally, incoming board members include the following:

Juan Austin

, senior vice president, Wells Fargo

Amanda Lloyd

, executive vice president and chief people officer, North State Bank

David Allen

, regional president, Pinnacle Financial Partners

David Barksdale

, president and CEO, Piedmont Federal Savings Bank

Caroline Taylor

, senior vice president, head of small business administration lending, Regions Bank

Pinnacle Financial Partners earned the No. 7 spot on the list of Best Workplaces for Millennials from Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work. To see the list, visit tinyurl.com/79t2kk6b.

Diversity MBA Magazine has released the 16th annual list of 50 Out Front: Best Places to Work for Women and Diverse Managers ranking and has named Atrium Health as the No. 1 company for 2022. Blue Cross Blue Shield, Michigan is No. 2, and L’Oréal USA earned the No. 3 spot.

Companies are ranked using Diversity MBA’s benchmarking metrics, which measure how companies and organizations intentionally invest in strategies and practices to advance women and managers of diverse backgrounds.

Novant Health placed eighth.

To see the list, visit tinyurl.com/yc7464at.

The UNC School of the Arts Board of Trustees has elected a new slate of officers for 2022-23, including the first alumnus to chair the board in the school’s history.

Dance alumnus Mark Land, of Winston-Salem, who served as vice chairman last year, was elected chairman. Peter Juran, also of Winston-Salem, was elected vice chairman. Drama alumna Rhoda Griffis, of Atlanta, Ga., was elected secretary.

Land succeeds Ralph Hanes Womble, who had served as chairman since 2018.

In addition to Land and Griffis, voting members include alumni Jeffery Bullock (dance), head of the Hollins University M.F.A. in Dance Program, and Paul Tazewell (design and production), Tony and Emmy award-winning costume designer. Alumna Beth Petty (dance and filmmaking), head of the Charlotte Regional Film Commission, is an ex officio member.

Joining the board of trustees this fall as a voting, ex officio member is rising fourth-year student Kayli Kimerer, who was elected student body president in March. Kimerer succeeds Jenna Cusack, who graduated in May.

Announcements

Greater Winston-Salem’s State of Education Features University Leaders Panel is set for 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Benton Convention Center, 301 W. Fifth St. in Winston-Salem.

The leaders of all six local higher education institutions will join the nonprofit for a panel discussion, speaking together for the first time, at the luncheon.

Superintendent Tricia McManus will provide opening remarks about Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and its role in the community’s education ecosystem prior to the higher education panel featuring: Brian Cole, chancellor, UNC School of the Arts; Summer McGee, president, Salem College; Charles Petitt, president, Carolina University; Elwood Robinson, chancellor, Winston-Salem State University; Janet Spriggs, president, Forsyth Tech; and Susan Wente, president, Wake Forest University.

To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/4xty97fd.

Awards

The North Carolina Wildlife Federation has announced the winners of its 58th annual Governor’s Conservation Achievement Awards.

Eric Hiegl, director of land protection and stewardship, Blue Ridge Conservancy, Boone, has been named the Land Conservationist of the Year.

Hiegl was instrumental in protecting Grandfather Mountain, Elk Knob, Three Top Mountain and Pond Mountain — and dozens of tracts along the Blue Ridge Parkway — through land acquisitions and easements.

His seven-year pursuit and purchase of Paddy Mountain was filled with twists and turns but ended in conserving 152 acres. Hiegl also played a pivotal role in creating the Middle Fork Greenway, a multi-use trail that connects Boone and Blowing Rock.

The federation will honor the 19 award recipients at a banquet Sept. 10 in Cary.

RSVP and reserve seats at tinyurl.com/2vmuepph. The early bird price is $75 through Aug. 1.

On the Move

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Don Jackson

to the newly created role of vice president of small business administration lending. Since joining Truliant in 2020 as small business administration director, Jackson has grown Truliant’s SBA lending team and built an effective loan production platform to originate, close and service SBA and U.S. Department of Agriculture loans.

Cheryl Lane

has joined the Shepherd’s Center of Greater Winston-Salem as volunteer coordinator.

United Community Bank has announced the addition of veteran banker

Cory Boyte

to lead the development of a corporate banking division.