Achievers

Robert P. Edmonds, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Greensboro, has been named to the list of “Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors” published by Barron’s, a publication covering business and finance. The annual Barron’s list recognizes the most outstanding financial advisors who represent the highest levels of ethical standards, professionalism and success in the business.

Edmonds is part of Edmonds, Hunt & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.

Grants

Through its inclusion in the Appalachian Gateway Community Initiative, Watauga County Economic Development was recently awarded a $5,000 seed grant to study the advancement of the arts along the U.S. 321 corridor between Boone and Blowing Rock. A team organized by Watauga Economic Development, and inclusive of partners representing each community, will work to administer the grant and communicate findings.

The main purpose of the project will be to explore how the arts may be advanced in the existing corridor between Watauga County’s two largest towns, and how the introduction of the arts in this developing area may spur greater economic development.

First the team will survey and collect data from existing land and business owners along the corridor. After this information is collected, the team will create a Request for Qualifications for the completion of an arts integration feasibility study along the corridor to identify opportunities. Once this study has been completed, the team will present findings and seek other local funding sources for integration of art along the corridor.

For information, contact Joe Furman by email at joe@boonechamber.com or 828-264-3082.

On the Move

Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County has named Garet Beane as its new chief development officer. Beane comes to the council after serving as the chief strategy officer of Smart Start of Forsyth County.

Bell, Davis & Pitt, a law firm in Winston-Salem, has hired Carson Schneider, a litigation attorney.

UNC Health Rockingham has named Dr. Thresa Hardy its new chief nursing officer and chief operating officer. Hardy joined UNC Health Rockingham in September 2020 as accreditation manager. She was promoted to director of quality, accreditation and patient safety in February 2021 before assuming her new role. Prior to joining UNC Health Rockingham, Hardy served in various leadership roles with Novant Health and Cone Health