Business Milestones

Achievers

Dr. Lyndsay Madden, associate professor of otolaryngology — head and neck surgery at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently elected vice president of the Board of Governors for the American Osteopathic Colleges of Ophthalmology/Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery.

The national organization of ophthalmologists and otolaryngologists in the osteopathic professions began in 1908 with the establishment of the Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Section of the American Osteopathic Association. This group has continued through the years to conduct an educational program in ophthalmology and otolaryngology — head and neck surgery in connection with the programs of the AOA which promote and support osteopathic-trained ophthalmologists and otolaryngologists.

* * * *

Miranda Orr, assistant professor of gerontology and geriatric medicine at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, has received the Melvin R. Goodes Prize for Excellence in Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery.

Established in 2015 by the Alzheimer’s Drug Discovery Foundation in honor of the distinguished leader in the pharmaceutical industry, the Goodes Prize honors an innovative researcher who has made significant and lasting impact in the field. It includes a grant of $150,000 to support future research in Alzheimer’s drug discovery.

Orr’s research focuses on the molecular mechanisms of Alzheimer’s disease and the effects of tau accumulation on cellular senescence and risk of chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

ADDF is the only charity focused solely on finding drugs for Alzheimer’s disease by funding research and enabling leading scientists to pursue ideas to cure the disease that would otherwise go unexplored.

* * * *

Dr. Eleanor P. Kiell, assistant professor of otolaryngology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine, was recently named president-elect of the North Carolina Society of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery at this year’s annual meeting of the North Carolina/South Carolina Societies of Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery in Asheville.

The NC-OHNS is the statewide professional association of otolaryngologists in North Carolina and represents over 400 otolaryngologists — head and neck surgeons. Through education, advocacy, communications and professional relations, the NC-OHNS promotes excellence in patient care and represents the interests of otolaryngologists.

* * * *

Each year, Winston Under 40 recognizes the community’s outstanding leaders under 40 in the annual Leadership Awards. This year, for the first time, 25 recipients have been selected for their outstanding merits rather than the typical 20 honorees.

Honorees include: Larry Barron, Robert Brown, Hannah Callaway, John Champlin, Sarah Chandler, Jordan Cooper, Dixon Douglas, Michael Grace, Kara Holden, Jacob Horvat, Kesa Jessup, Kristin Kelly Broyles, Michelle Kline, Marianne Magjuka, Alexia Mitchell, Steve Overcash, Devin Purgason, Olivia Schlabach, Jeremy Serkin, Jeremiah Shipp, Hayley Sink, Alice Smith, Kelly Sutton, Brittany Todd and Benjamin Winikoff.

A reception to honor them is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Salem Academy and College Elberson Fine Arts Center in Winston-Salem.

To attend, call 336-728-9200 or visit tinyurl.com/5n7j4arv.

* * * *

For the first time, Atrium Health is ranked in Newsweek’s annual Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces list.

Atrium Health ranked No. 67, ahead of common household names like Wynn Resorts, Great Wolf Lodge, Chipotle, Kendra Scott and Kraft Heinz.

The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute, a leadership development and benchmark research company.

Atrium Health had previously been a “Certified Most Loved Workplace” by the publication but had never been named as being among the top-ranked companies on this list.

Announcements

Greater Winston-Salem’s next Founders Forum, presented by Flow Automotive, is set for 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at 500 W. 5th St.

Justin Strickland, CEO of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, will be the featured founder. One oil change will be raffled off at the event.

The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. Two complimentary beverages will be provided.

For information, call 336-728-9200 or visit tinyurl.com/mrxtkjyw.

* * * *

Harmony Whole Heath, a new direct primary care clinic serving the Winston-Salem area, opened Aug. 22. Dr. Shawn Johnson is the provider. The clinic is at 450 W. Hanes Mill Road, Suite 221, in Winston-Salem.

Direct primary care facilities don’t bill through insurance companies; patients are billed directly, which means they pay a monthly membership fee of $75 ($120 for couples) and receive a variety of benefits.

Harmony Whole Health offers fee-for-service care, and most typical procedures, labs and medications are offered at or below regular retail prices.

To learn more or for a free meet-and-greet visit to meet Johnson, call 336-872-2177, email drjohnson@harmonywholehealth.net or visit www.harmonywholehealth.net.

Awards

Old Dominion Freight Line is the No. 1 national less-than-truckload carrier for quality for the 13th consecutive year, Mastio & Company announced. The comprehensive industry study of carriers ranked OD as the top carrier for quality according to logistics professionals surveyed on carrier performance across 28 attributes. OD has received the MASTIO award for its premium service for an unprecedented 13 straight years, dating back to 2010.

Of the 28 attributes the survey measured, OD ranked No. 1 in 24 categories. Shippers and logistics professionals consistently responded with OD as their top carrier when asked about qualities such as shipments picked up and delivered when promised, delivered with no damages or shortages, carrier trustworthiness, consistency in transit times and problem resolution.

Military

Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Ray Hughes, a Mount Airy native, is one of those sailors.

“The Navy was the branch for me,” said Hughes. “It is versatile and encompasses everything. I thought it was going to make me more well rounded.”

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.

Hughes, a 2007 Mount Airy High School graduate, currently serves as a steelworker with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Miss.

“I would like to thank Trish Walker,” said Hughes. “She was my science teacher. She taught me you have to make a decision and stick with it.”

On the Move

Eight former Surry-Yadkin Works interns are now working as nursing apprentices after signing commitments with Northern Regional Hospital: Gisell Hernandez Aguilera, Trista Berrier, Hannah Hall, Brianna Key, Callie Moore, Cristina Seawell, Mariela Secundino and Ashlyn Shore. Their mentors included: Patty Creed, Liz Persuad,

Lisa Snody and Jenny Triplett

.

The Board of Trustees of Old Salem Museum & Gardens and the Museum of Southern Decorative Arts has named

Terry Taylor

as president and chief executive officer. Taylor has served as interim president and CEO since June 30. Taylor had been serving in the interim role since the departure of Frank Vagnone, who left to become president of the Newport Restoration Foundation in Newport, R.I.

Omega Construction, a general contracting firms, has tapped industry veteran

Don Warren

to lead its newly established, full-service Upstate South Carolina operation. Warren joins Upstate-based John Fordree, business development, who joined Omega in April 2022.

U.S. law firm Akerman continues to expand the national footprint of its Real Estate Practice Group in Winston-Salem with the addition of partner

Kelly Otis

from Blanco

Tackabery & Matamoros. She brings experience in commercial real estate, community development and data center development. Otis is the second partner to

join the office in two weeks, following corporate partner Michael Fulks’ arrival from Michael Best & Friedrich.

Tiki Windley

will join the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation as a program officer, overseeing the foundation’s community-based strategy.