Business Milestones

Achievers

EGGER, a wood-based materials supplier, recently set a production milestone at its Lexington plant with more than 1 million square meters of thermally fused laminate produced in 30 days. The record, which amounts to 336,000 4’ x 8’ sheets of TFL — enough to cover 186 football fields — was 18% above the plant’s monthly projection.

“From the department managers all the way to the operators, this new record is a direct result of excellent teamwork,” said Markus Frevert, plant manager for production. “All of the teams worked very closely to achieve this goal, and we are very proud of the hard work and dedication that went into setting this record, in addition to the ongoing commitment displayed by our teams day in and day out.”

The production record was achieved with two lamination lines. The company is planning to increase TFL production by an estimated 50% with a third lamination line, which is expected to be operational in early 2023. The additional capacity will help ensure short lead times for customers and create about 20 new jobs in Lexington.

In addition to reaching the latest production milestone, EGGER also celebrated the company’s two-year production anniversary last month. To date, EGGER’s Lexington facility has produced more than 15.5 square meters of TFL. In addition to TFL, which is produced by applying resin-infused decorative paper on both sides of particleboard using heat and pressure, the plant also manufactures raw particleboard.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 31 people, including Hope Alexis Gibson of Winston-Salem, for North Carolina CPA licensure on Sept. 26.

* * * *

David Frazier recently became the first truck driver to achieve four million consecutive, accident-free miles in XPO Logistics history.

For an average driver, it would take nearly 300 years to reach four million miles. For a professional truck driver, it takes an average of nine years to drive one million miles. Frazier reached this milestone in 34 years.

Kernersville Mayor Dawn Morgan, XPO leaders, colleagues and neighbors waited the morning of Sept. 28 at the XPO Kernersville terminal to welcome Frazier back from his overnight run after reaching this milestone.

* * * *

Following participation in an eight-month pilot evaluation program, Novant Health has earned accreditation in the first cohort of the National Committee for Quality Assurance’s Health Equity Accreditation Plus program. Novant Health is only one of two health systems in the country to leverage its time and resources to participate in the pilot and receive the NCQA Health Equity Accreditation Plus status.

Novant Health has implemented strategies aimed at removing barriers to health care, closing health equity gaps and improving the overall health and wellness of all its communities, including equitable COVID-19 vaccine distribution, compassionate care designation for LGBTQ care on Physician Finder, education in culturally and linguistically sensitive care, achievement of its long-term breast-cancer screening goal, and more.

* * * *

Phillip Pinter, a FedEx Freight technician from Romulus, Mich., claimed the title of Grand Champion at the American Trucking Associations’ Technology and Maintenance Councils’ National Technicians Skills Competitions.

Elsewhere in the competition, Mario Kjuka, a student at Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem, claimed first place in the National Student Technician Competition, TMCFutureTech.

Awards

The Crypto Council for Innovation celebrated forward-looking leaders with the presentation of its Digital Future Award at a reception Sept. 20 in Washington, D.C.

Award winners include two North Carolina U.S. representatives who have contributed to and supported the Web3 conversation in Congress. The award is the first of its kind in the space and recognizes government leaders across the political spectrum for their initiative, engagement and commitment to a vibrant digital future.

CCI’s North Carolina Digital Future Award recipients: Rep. Ted Budd (NC-13) and Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10).

* * * *

RH CPAs, a North Carolina-based accounting, tax and advisory firm with offices in Lexington, Greensboro, Charlotte and Karachi, Pakistan, has been awarded Captive International’s US Accountancy, Audit and Tax Firm 2022 title.

Daniel Milan, director of insurance services, was named as the top individual winner in the category; Audit Partner Diana Hardy and Audit Manager Waqqas Asghar were highly commended.

RH was one of a dozen firms competing in the category, winning in Captive International’s most contested awards season yet.

* * * *

Anna Kolda, senior vice president of business development and partner management for Dyehard Fan Supply, has been selected by the Sports Business Journal for its Game Changers Class of 2022, which recognizes trailblazing female leaders in the sports industry.

Kolda has worked in sports for more than 15 years, beginning at ISP Sports, where she led training and development programs for sports professionals, and ultimately, became chief of staff for the multi-media company.

This week’s edition of the Sports Business Journal recognizes the 2022 Game Changers recipients, including Kolda, with a special profile, and she will be honored at the company’s annual Game Changers Conference this month.

Military

Since 1942, sailors assigned to the U.S. Navy’s Construction Force have been building and fighting around the world. Petty Officer 2nd Class Ray Hughes, a Mount Airy native, is one of those sailors.

“The Navy was the branch for me,” said Hughes. “It is versatile and encompasses everything. I thought it was going to make me more well rounded.”

Eighty years ago, members of Navy Construction Battalions were fittingly nicknamed “Seabees,” a play on the C and B initials. They are responsible for building military bases and airfields, supporting humanitarian efforts and conducting underwater construction projects.

Hughes, a 2007 Mount Airy High School graduate, currently serves as a steelworker with Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 at the headquarters for naval construction forces in Gulfport, Miss.

“I would like to thank Trish Walker,” said Hughes. “She was my science teacher. She taught me you have to make a decision and stick with it.”