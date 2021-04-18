Business Milestones

Achievers
Sandeep Uthra, Truliant Federal Credit Union’s chief information officer, has been named an executive in residence at RevTech Labs, based in Charlotte.
Uthra has been with Truliant since 2016.
RevTech Labs offers fintech and insurtech startups programming that grants them access to more than 500 mentors and 200 venture capital partners, to maximize success for the startup founders and provide increased value and innovation to corporate and venture capital partners.
Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center Foundation, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Foundation have announced the addition of new board members to provide stewardship and oversight of its operations and activities.
Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center Foundation: Andy Harding, chairman, director of practice development for Bernard Robinson & Company; Andrea Gendrachi, vice chairwoman, independent marketing and advertising professional; Gary Ortiz, global sourcing manager for Sonos; Alison Ashe-Card, associate director of diversity and inclusion at Wake Forest University’s School of Law; Greg Brewer, personal and executive coach, trainer and speaker; Amy Gardner, certified public accountant at Lindsay and Gardner CPAs; and Gray Barber, market executive at First Bank.
Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation: Debbie Marshall, chairwoman, most recently worked at NewBridge Bank where she was a president and private banking executive; Joe Ely, vice chairman, retired in 2006 as executive vice president and southeast region manager of Aon Hewitt; Lynne Fuller-Andrews, secretary, vice president and deputy general counsel for Hanesbrands; Bill Hayes, retired athletic director for Winston-Salem State University in 2014; Brenda Diggs, an independent consultant in leadership and board development, operational and financial management, organizational planning and strategic management; Andy Schneider, plastic surgeon at Forsyth Plastic Surgery and chief of plastic surgery at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Foundation: Karen Bovender, chairwoman, co-owner of The Packaging Source; DeAnna Mabe, vice chairwoman, teacher with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools; Tammy Coulter, assistant vice president and branch manager for Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Kernersville; Dona Neal, branch manager with Piedmont Federal Savings Bank in Winston-Salem; Duane Long, owner of Duane Long Accounting; and Robin Smith, owner of AllYear Heating and Cooling.
Awards
Ten innovative projects throughout the U.S., including one owned by Truist Leadership Institute, Greensboro, have won 2021 IDEAS Awards, the steel industry’s top design honor.
Sponsored by the American Institute of Steel Construction, the Innovative Design in Engineering and Architecture with Structural Steel Award program recognizes projects that illustrate the possibilities of building with structural steel.
The architect was CJMW Architecture and the general contractor was Frank L. Blum Construction, both of Winston-Salem.
On the Move
Darryl Childers will join the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation as a program officer. The foundation, which is based in Winston-Salem, posted the program officer position in January 2021. This posting received 250 applications.
Joyce L. Vonada has been named vice president — Old Dominion technology for Old Dominion Freight Line. Vonada manages a team of 200 and oversees ODFL’s technology portfolio, including strategy, system and infrastructure modernization, automation and advanced analytics and information security.
