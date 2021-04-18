Business Milestones

Achievers

Sandeep Uthra, Truliant Federal Credit Union’s chief information officer, has been named an executive in residence at RevTech Labs, based in Charlotte.

Uthra has been with Truliant since 2016.

RevTech Labs offers fintech and insurtech startups programming that grants them access to more than 500 mentors and 200 venture capital partners, to maximize success for the startup founders and provide increased value and innovation to corporate and venture capital partners.

* * * *

Novant Health Clemmons Medical Center Foundation, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center Foundation and Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center Foundation have announced the addition of new board members to provide stewardship and oversight of its operations and activities.