Business Milestones

Announcements

Allegacy Federal Credit Union has announced growth plans for its financial centers throughout North Carolina with an expansion in Charlotte, a relocation in Mocksville and a remodel in Clemmons.

The credit union will bring its financial products and services to the Charlotte community in mid-2022 in a first-floor space at 100 Queens Road.

Allegacy, currently located at 256 Hospital St. in Mocksville, will move its financial center to a location on Valley Road near the intersection of U.S. 64 in Mocksville, offering members a more central location. It is set to open by spring of 2022.

An upgrade is underway at the Allegacy Village Financial Center at 6320 Allegacy Way in Clemmons. Daily operations continue at the current location, as new interactive teller machines were recently installed, along with other internal remodeling enhancements. The remodel will provide enhanced access to digital and personalized services from an expanded onsite Allegacy retail team to investment options.

Awards

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety State Highway Patrol recognized the acts of heroism and public service by several members during an awards ceremony held Nov. 18 at the SBI Auditorium in Raleigh. Scott S. Richardson of the E4 — Forsyth County troop/district was recognized with the Capt. Cheek Collision Reduction Award.

