Business Milestones

Achievers

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners has announced that 49 North Carolina candidates, including Ayokunle Olutade Ilesanmi and Jackie Lin , both of Winston-Salem, recently passed the Uniform CPA Examination. The examination consists of four sections: Auditing and attestation, business environment and concepts, financial accounting, and reporting and regulation.

On the Move

IFB Solutions, a nonprofit based in Winston-Salem and the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has named Jason Moser to plant manager of its Winston-Salem manufacturing facility and Kelly Speas as director of optical operations. Moser joined IFB in 2018 and most recently served as the nonprofit’s director of financial planning and analysis. Speas was named director of IFB’s optical operations having previously served in numerous optical positions including optical field services and optical sales. She has worked at IFB Solutions for 13 years.