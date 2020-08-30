- Sara Proffitt has been promoted to associate director of property management at CBRE Triad. She will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the team that consists of 19 members and 9.2 million square feet of managed and building serviced properties. Proffitt joined the CBRE Triad team in July 2017 as a senior real estate manager. She graduated from UNC-Chapel Hill, with a bachelor of arts in industrial relations. Proffitt has a North Carolina Real Estate license.
- Gilbert ‘Gil’ Bankston, CSM has been promoted to director of property management for CBRE Triad and CBRE Raleigh. He has more than 16 years of property-management experience and will oversee the day-to-day operations of CBRE|Triad and CBRE|Raleigh property management, project management and building services. Bankston joined the CBRE|Triad team in early 2019 when he was named director of property management of the CBRE|Triad office. Since then, he has increased the Triad office’s portfolio to 19 team members and 9.2 million square feet of managed and building serviced properties. Bankston graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in business management. He has the International Council of Shopping Centers, Certified Shopping Center Manager “CSM” certification.
- Stephanie U. Eaton, a partner at Spilman Thomas & Battle has been selected by her peers for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America 2021 directory of leading attorneys. She was recognized as a leading attorney in the area of Litigation – Construction and Product Liability Litigation – Defendants. Eaton is the vice chair of the Litigation Department for the firm's southern offices and co-chair of the firm's construction practice group. Her primary area of practice is litigation, with an emphasis on construction, product liability, industrial accident and toxic tort litigation. Eaton is experienced in handling class actions, mass tort litigation, multi-district litigation and complex, document-intensive matters.
- Kevin Firquin of Lexington has appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large of the Davidson County Community College Board of Trustees. He retired in 2007 after 30 years in public education. Firquin was most recently principal of Central Davidson High School. He has served on the Davidson Country Community College Board of Trustees since 2016 and is currently the chair.
- Carmen I. Canales of Winston-Salem has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large of the Forsyth Technical Community College Board of Trustees. She is the chief human resource officer at Novant Health. Prior to joining Novant Health, Canales served as the chief human resources officer at Wake Forest University, and as the chief talent officer at the law firm now known as Womble Bond Dickinson. Canales has also served on the boards of the Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County, RiverRun International Film Festival, the Hispanic League, and the Bethesda Center for the Homeless.
- Emma Jean Tucker of Mount Airy has been appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper as a member at-large of the Surry Community College Board of Trustees. She is a retired supervisor of parent education for the Christina School District in Newark, Del. Tucker currently serves as chair of the Surry County Board of Health.
- Allegra Marketing Print Mail in Winston-Salem has received an award from Alliance Franchise Brands, a leading marketing, print and graphic communications franchise network. The award recognizes excellence in sales and customer service. It comes as Allegra is providing resources to help local businesses reopen safely and quickly as restrictions are lifted.
- The following attorneys at the Bell, Davis & Pitt law firm were recognized as Lawyer of the Year in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America in their respective practice area: D. Anderson Carmen, construction litigation; Galen G. Craun, III; closely held companies and family businesses law; Arthur J. DeBaugh, trademark law; Alan M. Ruley, bet-the-company litigation; and Stephen D. Poe, financial services regulation law.
- The following Bell, Davis and Pitt attorneys have been recognized in the 2021 edition of Best Lawyers in America: Leigh C. Bagley; Joan M. Balderamos; Daniel C. Bruton; D. Anderson Carmen; John A. Cocklereece, Jr.; Galen G. Craun, III; William K. Davis; Arthur J. DeBaugh; Andrew Freeman; Bradley Friesen; Justin Hardy; James M. Iseman, Jr.; Mark A. Jones; Mallory M. Oates; Walter W. Pitt, Jr.; Stephen D. Poe; Elizabeth M. Repetti; Alan M. Ruley; Amy K. Smith; Robin J. Stinson; Kevin G. Williams, and Charlot F. Wood.
