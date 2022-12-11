Business Milestones

Achievers

Atrium Health Enterprise Executive Vice President, Chief Integration Officer and System Chief of Staff Carol Lovin has been named one of the 2022 Most Influential Women Executives in Corporate America by WomenInc. in its fall issue. The list features women executives, influencers and achievers leading corporate America.

As a member of the Atrium Health executive leadership team, Lovin leads both external and internal integration, working to accelerate and strengthen Atrium Health’s alignment and driving value in new partnerships through growth and efficiency synergies. Lovin also co-leads business development with the chief financial officer and, as system chief of staff, integrates the work of the leadership team and the Atrium Health enterprise governance network to achieve Atrium Health’s vision and strategy.

With more than 30 years of experience advancing health care strategy and business development, communications, marketing and operational execution, Lovin joined Atrium Health in 2007.

* * * *

Surry Community College’s nursing program was ranked within the top 10 for best nursing schools in North Carolina, according to RegisteredNursing.com. SCC placed in the ninth position, with a score of 96.16 out of 100.

The list was determined by “analyzing current and historical NCLEX-RN pass-rates, meaning the percentage of graduates who pass the exam,” according to the publication. To qualify for the list, programs include either an Associate in Nursing, BSN, or Direct-Entry MSN degree.

SCC’s Associate Degree Nursing curriculum provides students with opportunities to develop knowledge, skills, and strategies to integrate safety and quality into nursing care, to practice in a dynamic environment, and to assist individuals in making informed decisions that impact their health, quality of life and achievement of potential.

Course work includes and builds upon the domains of healthcare, nursing practice, and the holistic individual. Content emphasizes the nurse as a member of the interdisciplinary team providing safe, individualized care while employing evidence-based practice, quality improvement and informatics.

Graduates of this program are eligible to apply to take the National Council Licensure Examination. Employment opportunities are vast within the global health care system and may include positions within acute, chronic, extended, industrial and community healthcare facilities.

For information, call 336-386-3264 or email studentservices@surry.edu.

* * * *

N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Donald Cureton Jr. to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 26A serving part of Mecklenburg County. He will fill the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Casey Viser. Judge Cureton was also elected earlier this month for the seat.

“Judge Cureton is currently District Court Judge in Judicial District 26 with a decade of experience serving on the bench. He earned his Bachelor of Arts at Winston-Salem State University and his Juris Doctor at Howard University School of Law.

Awards

Arbor Investment Advisors has recognized two recent achievements by one of the firm’s principals, Erika L. Mielke. Mielke earned her certified exit planning advisor credentials from the Exit Planning Institute earlier this summer. She was also recently named a 2022 World of Difference award winner by The International Alliance for Women.

The CEPA credential is awarded to professional advisors with five or more years of experience working with business owners, who have successfully completed the required coursework and passed a final examination. Through the extra course of study, Mielke augments her financial planning work at Arbor, while continuing her larger practice as investment advisor to her clients.

Mielke was presented with the 2022 World of Difference Award by TIAW on Oct. 21 at the organization’s Global Forum in Washington, D.C. The award recognizes individuals from around the world who have worked to advance the economic empowerment of women. She was nominated for the award in the community category for her work and leadership involving three Piedmont Triad organizations: The Breakfast Club, Triad Women’s Club and Thrive Community.

Shortly after joining Arbor, Erika founded The Breakfast Club in 2019 to bring together professional women and to create opportunities to support each other. The Triad Women’s Club is an organization built on the foundation of The Professional Women of Winston-Salem, and Mielke assumed the role of club president in 2022.

Thrive Community was co-founded by Mielke in early 2020, with a mission to empower adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by providing opportunities for independent living, nurturing individual potential and cultivating self-sufficiency.

On the Move

Apple Rock, an advertising agency in Greensboro primarily focused on the design and manufacture of trade show exhibits, branded environments and experiential marketing, has promoted Scott Young to director of experiential marketing.

N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center has welcomed Bailey Wood to her new role as the county’s livestock extension agent. There will be a “Meet and Greet” reception with Bailey from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday

, Dec. 14,

at the N.C. Cooperative Extension, Surry County Center, 915 E. Atkins St. in Dobson. Community members are encouraged to stop by and say hello.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has hired Rich Mullins to the newly created role of vice president, real estate and facilities.