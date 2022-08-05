Business Milestones

Achievers

Pine Hall Brick Company celebrated its 100th anniversary with an employee luncheon, speeches by Flake Steele family members and local and state dignitaries and the unsealing of a time capsule in an event Aug. 5 at Pine Hall Brick Company’s manufacturing facility in Madison.

The company had its beginnings when Flake Steele bought Consolidated Brick Company in Pine Hall and hundreds of acres of land that contained Triassic shale, which makes the best brick. On Aug. 7, 1922, Pine Hall Brick Company was founded and later that year, began production in seven ‘beehive’ kilns making brick and clay pipe.

Walt Steele, who is the latest Steele family member to lead Pine Hall Brick Company as president and chief executive officer, said the company’s success has come because of the dedication of the employees, the hard work of its customers and the durability and aesthetic beauty of the products themselves.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of Certified Public Accountant Examiners approved 100 individuals for North Carolina CPA licensure on July 25.

Local individuals included: Monica E. Bogle of Kernersville; Kenneth Hunter Byrd of Winston-Salem; and Rusty Wayne Walser of Clemmons.

A CPA licensure applicant must pass the Uniform CPA Examination and satisfy the state’s education, work experience and moral character requirements. CPAs licensed to practice in North Carolina must annually renew their license and complete at least 40 hours of continuing professional education each year.

Also, board has announced that 45 North Carolina candidates, including Rachel Elizabeth Roeth of Clemmons, passed the Uniform CPA Examination in June.

* * * *

SmartAsset’s second annual study on the fastest-growing financial advisor firms included Smith, Salley & Associates and Salem Investment Counselors. Both ranked among the 35 fastest-growing financial advisor firms nationwide.

* * * *

Sixty-seven hospitals in North Carolina are among the 2,600 nationwide that participate in the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines initiative to improve outcomes for Americans who experience heart disease or stroke.

Local hospitals included: Atrium Health Kings Mountain, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Lexington Medical Center, Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, Blue Ridge Regional Hospital, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, UNC Health Blue Ridge and Watauga Medical Center.

For information, visit www.heart.org/en/professional/quality-improvement/.

* * * *

Herbalife Nutrition has been selected as one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in the 2022 Forbes’ rankings and in the top 10 in its industry category of food, soft beverage, alcohol and tobacco. In February of 2022, the company was also recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Midsize Employers. The diversity awards list can be viewed on Forbes.com.

* * * *

Cynthia Moore DeBruhl of Wake Forest Baptist Neuropsychology recently received her national board certification in psychometry.

* * * *

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist is the first health system in the country to receive The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Osteoporosis Certification.

This recognition evaluates how organizations use clinical outcomes and performance measures to identify opportunities to improve care, as well as educate and prepare patients and their caregivers for discharge.

Wake Forest Baptist underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite visit in May during which a team of reviewers evaluated compliance with a variety of certification standards and met with staff and patients.

Wake Forest Baptist’s fracture prevention program is a multispecialty, preventive-care service designed to promote bone health in older adults and reduce the risk of fragility fractures.

Wake Forest Baptist was one of the first academic medical centers in the country to establish a formal fracture prevention program, in 2013.

Awards

Atrium Health has received the American Heart Association’s Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award at 12 facilities across North Carolina and Georgia, including Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center’s Comprehensive Stroke Center in Winston-Salem. The designation honors Atrium Health for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines.

Military

A 2001 North Forsyth High School graduate and Pfafftown native is serving in the U.S. Navy as part of the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, Rim of the Pacific.

Petty Officer 1st Class Cliff Norman is an interior communications electrician aboard USS Chafee, currently operating out of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

A Navy interior communications electrician is responsible for maintaining electrical and alarm systems on navy vessels.

On the Move

After three years of dedicated service to Wake Forest University, Jane Aiken will step away from her role as dean of the school of law on July 31. Aiken will take a research leave to work on issues of reproductive rights as consulting counsel with National Advocates for

Pregnant Women. Following her research leave, Aiken plans to return to the faculty as a university professor. During her research leave, in addition to her reproductive rights work, Aiken will finish her current book project, “Motherhood and the Law: Enforcing Selflessness.” Nell Jessup Newton, professor of law at the University of Notre Dame Law School, has been named interim dean.

Ashleigh Stout of Winston Salem, a recent linguistics graduate from Cedarville University, has accepted an ESL teaching job at St. Anthony’s Catholic School in Belmont, Ohio. This fall, Stout will begin developing the school’s first ESL program, with more than 30 students needing language assistance.

The Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts at Old Salem has named Lea Lane as the new curator of the MESDA Collection. Lane was previously the curator of Preservation Virginia, where she oversaw a state-wide collection of houses and objects that tell the story of Virginia from before the English settlement at Jamestown in 1607 through to the present day.

Allegacy Federal Credit Union recently announced the promotion of Brian Vannoy to senior executive vice president. Vannoy joined Allegacy in 2015 and has 30 years of financial services experience.

Towne Insurance Agency has announced the addition of Stan Park as executive vice president and director of business development and strategic acquisitions. He will be based out of the Greensboro office.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Tricia Beeker to the role of vice president of marketing.

Truist Financial Corporation has announced J. Christopher Ward has been hired to lead its wholesale payments business including treasury solutions, merchant services and commercial card solutions. Ward will be responsible for developing and delivering comprehensive and integrated payment capabilities for Truist’s business clients, reporting to Chief Consumer Finance and Payments Officer Michael Maguire.

IFB Solutions, a nonprofit organization based in Winston-Salem and the largest employer of people who are blind or visually impaired in the country, has promoted Jason Moser to vice president of finance, Ken Mullins to manager of procurement and demand planning and Naomi Venable to development support professional.

Mitchell’s Nursery & Greenhouse has rehired Delores Kincer as the director of marketing.