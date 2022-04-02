Business Milestones

Achievers

Two new members have been appointed to the statewide board of directors of the North Carolina Community Foundation — Charles Lovelace and Todd Sears.

Lovelace is the previous executive director of the Morehead-Cain Foundation in Chapel Hill, a position he held for 33 years until his retirement last year.

Sears is the CEO and founder of Out Leadership, a strategic advisory firm dedicated to extending equality and access to opportunity for LGBTQ+ leaders globally.

Announcements

Culp hosted the Sustainable Furnishings Council’s 15th anniversary industry-wide celebration in the Culp Innovation Center at Congdon Yards on April 1.

Culp collaborated with the council and students from N.C. State to create a tangible nod to the future of sustainability within the home-furnishings industry. On display at the event will be an upholstered chair made completely from sustainable materials and with circularity in mind.

Led by Rico Ruffino, a N.C. State assistant professor of the practice of industrial and product design, students enrolled in the Sustainable Materials and Technology course created a concept chair from idea to completion using sustainable materials and contemporary manufacturing processes.

* * * *

Doctor Ron Tire and Auto signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer to serve the High Point community.

Doctor Ron Tire and Auto at 2515 S. Main St. will offer services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

For information, call 336-887-4042.

Awards

Millard and Connie Locklear, a Robeson County couple who grow fruits, vegetables and culinary and medicinal herbs, were honored as North Carolina’s 2022 Small Farmers of the Year on March 23, a recognition awarded by Cooperative Extension at N.C. A&T as part of its annual Small Farms Week.

Since 2015, the Locklears have grown organic collards, winter and spring root vegetables, and herbs on their 30-acre farm. They also sell poultry products, homemade jellies and jams, pickles, chow-chow, and other delicacies for the Southern palate. Their work stresses health, safety and environmental stewardship, and they have worked closely with N.C. A&T Cooperative Extension and other agricultural agencies to develop a food safety plan and support on-farm research and training programs for students.

Small Farms Week, N.C. A&T’s annual tribute to small-scale agriculture statewide, features educational programs, panel discussions and farm tours. This year’s event was held in hybrid format.

* * * *

Forsyth Tech was recognized as the 2022 Outstanding Consortium Member by Apprenticeship NC during its annual conference in Wilmington on March 15-16. Specifically, the college was recognized for its Learn and Earn Apprenticeship Program, also known as LEAP.

LEAP enables students to earn a degree at Forsyth Tech while working in the industry they are studying. The two-to-three-year program has many benefits, including paid time away from work to attend class, increased pay as skills are learned, possible tuition waivers, grants and other funding, and time with a mentor at their workplace.

There are currently more than 25 employer partners in a wide variety of industries. Employer partners include Pepsi Bottling Ventures, Progress Rail, Siemens Energy and Zirrus.

The awards were presented at a luncheon March 15, and additional awards included recognition of apprentices, specific apprenticeship programs and apprenticeship partners.

* * * *

EGGER, one of the world’s leading wood-based materials suppliers, announced March 29 that it has received an award from the Austrian Trade Commission for its investment in its Lexington facility, the company’s first plant located in North America. The three-phase, 15-year greenfield project represents a total investment of $700 million and an estimated 770 jobs.

EGGER was nominated in the category of investment for the 2022 US-A-BIZ Awards, which recognizes outstanding achievements by Austrian companies in the U.S. market. The winners and nominees are evidence of Austrian entrepreneurship, innovation and commitment — even in difficult times — in one of the most competitive markets in the world.

Construction on the 1-million-square-foot facility — which focuses on raw particleboard manufacturing and particleboard lamination — began in April 2018 with production officially starting in September 2020 despite challenges from the ongoing pandemic.

Phase 2 of development, which will focus on finishing lines for added production value, is set to begin in 2025 with an additional 300 jobs planned over the next 10-15 years. Currently, the plant has more than 450 employees, including apprentices.

Last year, EGGER announced an additional $50 million Phase 1 investment for a third lamination line and a new recycling center. The additions are set to be complete by the end of 2022 and early 2023, respectively, and create 35 to 40 new jobs over the next year.

The US-A-BIZ Awards was held March 25 in Santa Monica, Calif.

On the Move

Kontoor Brands, a global lifestyle apparel company with a portfolio led by the consumer brands Wrangler and Lee, has announced the following executive leadership appointments: Chris Waldeck, will become executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, global brand president, Lee; and Tom Waldron, will become executive vice president, co-chief operating officer, global brand president, Wrangler.

Truliant Federal Credit Union has promoted Sarah Parker to director, digital channel, and Angela Parham to the role of director of insurance services and strategic partnerships.

High Point University recently welcomed several new team members: Aaron Boyles, systems specialist; Sedonia Dunkley and Nadia Sharpe, resident directors; Natalie Hedrick, communications coordinator; Rachel Phelps, assistant professor of nursing and director of simulation; Chelsea Shaughnessy, admissions counselor; Megan Stevens, coordinator of outdoor discovery; and Matthew Valencia, research engineer. Also, Melanie Chapman and Anna Ward have joined HPU’s Office of Accessibility Resources and Services. Chapman is the new accessibility testing coordinator; Ward works with students with disabilities as an accessibility support specialist.

National Truck Protection Company, a commercial truck warranty company, has announced new hires and position moves in its Winston-Salem corporate office: Crystal Metzler, director, product technology; Antony Falcon, Ariana Vargas Olivares and Ulanda Smith, claims customer service representative; Jim Sartin, promoted to direct sales lead; Jonathan Nosbush, regional sales director for Western Canada and the Pacific Northwest; Sterling Koontz, claims technical specialist; Qualeke Singleton, software development; and Jackie Heredia moves to direct sales team from claim specialist.

Robby Stone has accepted the position of public services director with the city of High Point and will begin his new role effective immediately.

