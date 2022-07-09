Business Milestones

Achievers

Members of the North Carolina Economic Development Association have elected Todd Tucker to the organization’s board of directors for a three-year term. A resident of Mount Airy, Tucker is president of the Surry County Economic Development Partnership.

* * * *

For the third consecutive year, the State Employees’ Credit Union has received the top spot on the Forbes list of Best-In-State Credit Unions for North Carolina. The awards list was announced June 21 by Forbes and Statista, a statistics portal and industry-ranking provider. SECU has been among the top-ranked credit unions since the award’s inception five years ago.

* * * *

The North Carolina State Board of CPA Examiners recently approved the following individuals for N.C. CPA licensure: Bailey Parker Thompson Kirkman of Belmont, Matthew Patrick Raber Jr. of Waxhaw and Salem Leinbach Griffin of Winston-Salem.

Appointments

Upon the recommendation of the speaker of the North Carolina House of Representatives, the following individuals have been appointed to these various offices: E. Greer Cawood of Forsyth County, Clean Water Management Trust Fund Board of Trustees; Amedia H. Vaughn-Jones of Davie County and Joetta A. Shepard of Forsyth County, Domestic Violence Commission; Michael A. Tramber and Michael Lalor, both of Forsyth County, License to Give Trust Fund Commission; Jerry D. Pittman of Forsyth County, Private Protective Services Board; Tina M. Lovings of Forsyth County, North Carolina Respiratory Care Board; and the Honorable Bill Goins of Surry County, State Water Infrastructure Authority.

Upon the recommendation of the president pro tempore of the North Carolina Senate, the following individuals have been appointed to these various offices: Brooke L. Child of Davidson County, North Carolina Child Care Commission; Thaddeus B. Southers of Forsyth County, 911 Board; Christopher G. Blanton and Scott Elliott, both of Watauga County, North Carolina Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission; James J. Cook of Forsyth County, North Carolina State Ports Authority; William P. Aceto of Watauga County, North Carolina State Building Commission; and Christopher T. Hayes of Forsyth County, North Carolina State Lottery Commission.

For information, visit www.ncleg.gov/Sessions/2021/Bills/House/PDF/H1175v0.pdf.

On the Move

Winston-Salem native Patrick Douthit and renowned poet Brenda Marie Osbey

will join the Wake Forest University African American Studies Program as professors for the 2022-2023 academic year. Douthit will be professor of the practice in residence in African American Studies for fall 2022, and Osbey will be distinguished professor of the practice in residence in African American Studies for spring 2023. Douthit will teach an undergraduate seminar entitled “Where It All Began: A History of Hip Hop.” Osbey will teach the undergraduate seminar, “Modernist Africana Poetry of the Americas.”

The Winston-Salem Foundation has welcomed

Sheila Virgil

as its new vice president, development and donor services.

Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County has named

Susan Brittain

of Clemmons as director of grants and special projects. Brittain began her duties April 18, 2022.

Encore Bank has announced the launch of a new business line, Association Banking by Encore, with the appointment of 25-year community association executive and banking veteran

Patti DuBuque. DuBuque has a bachelor’s degree in business from Elon University and an MBA from Salisbury University – Perdue School of Business

.

Surry County has appointed

Laura Neely

as finance officer. Neely will assume the position Sept. 1, following the retirement of Rhonda Nixon, who has a career with the county spanning 25 years. Neely has been employed with the town of Dobson since 2012, serving initially as finance officer and most recently as town manager.